National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions Expands River Collection for 2027-2028

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions has released its 2027–2028 river cruise lineup, adding new itineraries and expanding capacity across key global regions.

The season will feature sailings in Egypt, India, Vietnam, and Europe. Connect will continue her spring and summer routes in Amsterdam and France. In 2027, sister ship Evolve will join the fleet and debut three Christmas sailings and one holiday itinerary, marking the brand’s first winter river program in Europe. Returning vessels include Charaidew II on India’s Brahmaputra River, The Jahan on the Mekong, and Oberoi Philae on the Nile, which will feature a visit to the new Grand Egyptian Museum.

“Our river journeys invite guests to see the world in a more intentional way — unhurried, intimate, and deeply connected to place,” said Natalya Leahy, CEO, Lindblad Expeditions. “We’re thrilled that our new European and Indian river expeditions have been so well received, and we’re delighted to offer even more ways to explore — including festive European Christmas market sailings. Because how you see the world matters, and that’s what makes our river collection so special.”

This season builds on a year of strong growth, extending the co-brand’s river program alongside new voyages from the Azores to the Arctic. The lineup reinforces National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions’ focus on curated itineraries, meaningful cultural experiences, and expert guidance, with each sailing led by seasoned Expedition Leaders and Field Staff.

RELATED: Family Travel to the Galápagos Surges for National Geographic–Lindblad Expeditions

“Across our fleet, from rivers to open seas, we’re continuing to reimagine how people experience the world,” Leahy added. “For us, exploration isn’t just about where we travel, but how deeply we connect with places, cultures, and one another.”

To explore itineraries and learn more about National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions’ river cruise offerings, visit expeditions.com.

Will you be sailing with National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions’ river program? Tell us in the comments.