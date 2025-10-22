Family Travel to the Galápagos Surges for National Geographic–Lindblad Expeditions

National Geographic–Lindblad Expeditions reports a strong rise in multi-generational family travel to the Galápagos this summer, reflecting growing interest in shared, meaningful experiences and new opportunities for travel advisors.

The company saw a 24% year-over-year increase in guests under 18, with the Galápagos leading the trend. The number of young travelers to the islands grew by 40% following the fleet’s expansion from two to four ships—a 31% boost in capacity. Children made up 21% of all guests in the Galápagos this summer, the highest share among destinations.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings CEO Natalya Leahy recently visited the islands with her family, filming their experience and speaking with children onboard. “The Galápagos has always been one of the most powerful places to experience as a family,” she said. “Seeing the islands through my children’s eyes—and through the excitement of other young travelers—was a reminder of how these journeys inspire curiosity and connection across generations.”

Long known as a “bucket-list” destination, the Galápagos is increasingly appealing to families seeking adventure with purpose. For advisors, the growth in multi-generational travel highlights a strong luxury market segment, with the Galápagos offering exceptional value through limited access, rich wildlife encounters, and educational programming for all ages.

With the addition of National Geographic Delfina and National Geographic Gemini, the company now operates four expedition ships in the region—expanding capacity and giving advisors more ways to tailor experiences for families. Continuing a legacy that began when Lars-Eric Lindblad led the first citizen expedition to the Galápagos in 1967, today’s voyages are designed to engage every generation. Onboard programs like National Geographic Explorers-in-Training help young guests explore like true adventurers, supported by small-ship settings, connecting cabins, and expert guides who bring the islands to life for travelers of all ages.