Celebrity Edge Begins 2025-2026 Australia & New Zealand Season

Celebrity Edge has started its third Australia season, sailing from Sydney after a 19-night Transpacific voyage from Honolulu. Through April 2026, the ship will offer 17 itineraries ranging from four to 14 nights across Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific. The season begins with an 11-night voyage to the Great Barrier Reef.

“With its revolutionary, outward-facing design, Celebrity Edge has been a game changer for the cruise industry – offering guests premium travel with enriching experiences and culinary journeys,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “Sailings on Celebrity Edge are much more than just a vacation, and we’re thrilled to welcome her back to these waters for a third season – providing immersive experiences that showcase all this incredible region has to offer.”

This year, Celebrity Cruises expands its New Zealand program with seven itineraries dedicated to the destination, including a 13-night Holiday Cruise through Milford, Doubtful, and Dusky Sounds, plus seven additional ports across both islands. Guests can also sail a nine-night Australia Wine Journey visiting Hobart, Kangaroo Island, Adelaide, and Melbourne.

The 2025/26 season introduces 54 new shore excursions, including new offerings in Newcastle—where Celebrity Edge will make its first call in December—with a sculpture walk and wine tasting tour. In Wellington, guests can experience a wellness-focused visit to Mangaroa Farm featuring a guided garden tour, yoga session, and refreshments made with farm-grown ingredients.

Onboard, guests can enjoy 29 restaurants and bars, more than 120 spa treatments, and signature features such as the Magic Carpet and Infinite Veranda staterooms.

In a brand first, Celebrity Solstice joins Celebrity Edge in Sydney Harbour tomorrow, marking consecutive port days for the line. Solstice will return in April 2026 after a $250 million modernization, offering new spaces, dining, and staterooms, and a fresh lineup of itineraries across Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific.

