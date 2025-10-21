Celebrity Edge Begins 2025-2026 Australia & New Zealand Season

ChatGPT said:
“With its revolutionary, outward-facing design, Celebrity Edge has been a game changer for the cruise industry – offering guests premium travel with enriching experiences and culinary journeys,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “Sailings on Celebrity Edge are much more than just a vacation, and we’re thrilled to welcome her back to these waters for a third season – providing immersive experiences that showcase all this incredible region has to offer.”
This year, Celebrity Cruises expands its New Zealand program with seven itineraries dedicated to the destination, including a 13-night Holiday Cruise through Milford, Doubtful, and Dusky Sounds, plus seven additional ports across both islands. Guests can also sail a nine-night Australia Wine Journey visiting Hobart, Kangaroo Island, Adelaide, and Melbourne.
The 2025/26 season introduces 54 new shore excursions, including new offerings in Newcastle—where Celebrity Edge will make its first call in December—with a sculpture walk and wine tasting tour. In Wellington, guests can experience a wellness-focused visit to Mangaroa Farm featuring a guided garden tour, yoga session, and refreshments made with farm-grown ingredients.
Onboard, guests can enjoy 29 restaurants and bars, more than 120 spa treatments, and signature features such as the Magic Carpet and Infinite Veranda staterooms.
In a brand first, Celebrity Solstice joins Celebrity Edge in Sydney Harbour tomorrow, marking consecutive port days for the line. Solstice will return in April 2026 after a $250 million modernization, offering new spaces, dining, and staterooms, and a fresh lineup of itineraries across Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific.
