Royal Caribbean Unveils Summer 2027 Alaska Cruises

Royal Caribbean has unveiled its summer 2027 Alaska lineup, offering travelers new ways to explore The Last Frontier. Guests can choose from 7-night sailings aboard Anthem, Quantum, Serenade, and Voyager of the Seas, departing from Seattle, Seward, and Vancouver. Adventurers can also extend their journey with multi-night Cruisetour experiences that combine land and sea exploration.

Bookings are now open for Crown & Anchor Society members ahead of the general release on Thursday, October 23, available on Royal Caribbean’s website.

Travelers can experience Alaska through whale watching in Sitka, meeting dog sled teams near Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau, and helicopter tours over the wilderness. On board, ships feature the North Star observation capsule, rock-climbing walls, and SeaPlex with bumper cars, roller-skating, and a sports court.

Alaska Summer 2027 Highlights

Anthem of the Seas – From Vancouver and Seward

Anthem sails 7-night cruises between Vancouver and Seward, visiting Skagway, Ketchikan, and Hubbard Glacier. Guests can extend their trip with multi-night Cruisetours to Denali National Park or by glass-dome rail. On board: North Star, SeaPlex, and dining at Solarium Bistro, Johnny Rockets, and more.

Quantum of the Seas – From Seattle

After its Australia season, Quantum will sail 7-night roundtrips from Seattle to Sitka, Juneau, and Skagway. Activities include kayaking, the FlowRider surf simulator, outdoor movies, and laser tag. Dining options include Jamie’s Italian, Chops Grille, and Izumi.

Serenade of the Seas – From Vancouver

Serenade offers 7-night itineraries through the Inside Passage, stopping at Sitka, Icy Strait Point, and Ketchikan. Onboard highlights include a rock wall, movie nights, live music at Schooner Bar, and dining at Giovanni’s Table, Chops Grille, and Izumi.

Voyager of the Seas – From Seattle

Voyager sails 7-night cruises to Juneau, Skagway, and Endicott Arm for views of Dawes Glacier. Onboard features include the adults-only Solarium, ice skating, mini golf, and laser tag.

Learn more about the 2027 Alaska cruises at royalcaribbean.com.