Celebrity Cruises Welcomes Celebrity Xcel and Announces Celebrity Xcite

Today, Celebrity Cruises took delivery of its newest ship, Celebrity Xcel, and revealed the name of its sixth Edge Series vessel, Celebrity Xcite, as construction began at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire. Celebrity Xcite is scheduled to debut in 2028, continuing the brand’s evolution of premium cruising.

“Celebrity Xcel represents the next bold step in our journey to transform the way the world experiences premium travel,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group. “Each ship in the Edge Series has reimagined what’s possible at sea through elevated design and experiences that deepen guests’ connection to the destinations they visit. With Celebrity Xcel now joining the fleet and Celebrity Xcite on the horizon, we’re continuing to set new standards for innovation alongside our trusted partners at Chantiers de l’Atlantique.”

Adding to that, Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises, said, “Celebrity Xcel has been designed with our guests as our north star — we even involved them in the design process through the Xcel Dream Makers program, so we know she’ll be the happy place of vacationers globally. We’re thrilled to welcome guests aboard next month and look forward to expanding these offerings with Celebrity Xcite.”

Laurent Castaing, general manager of Chantiers de l’Atlantique, also reflected on the milestone: “The Edge Series, including Celebrity Xcel and now Celebrity Xcite, is the result of close collaboration between our teams. Our ongoing partnership with Royal Caribbean Group embodies a shared commitment to excellence and innovation.”

The handover ceremony at the Saint-Nazaire shipyard brought together Royal Caribbean Group executives, Celebrity Cruises leadership, Captain Kyriakos Matragkas, and more than 1,600 crew members. The event featured traditional maritime honors, including a formal signing, flag exchange, and toast in the ship’s three-story Grand Plaza.

Launching this November, Celebrity Xcel will introduce seven new spaces designed to blur the line between ship and shore, offering guests more ways to relax and explore. The ship will sail seven-night Caribbean itineraries from Fort Lauderdale before repositioning to Europe in summer 2026 for seven- to 11-night Mediterranean voyages from Barcelona and Athens, featuring new overnight stays in Madeira, Portugal.

During the celebration, Celebrity Cruises also announced the official start of construction for Celebrity Xcite. The sixth Edge Series ship will continue to advance the brand’s commitment to design and innovation when it launches in 2028.

