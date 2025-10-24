Princess Cruises announced that Royal Princess has been named the World’s Best Culinary Cruise Ship by the World Culinary Awards! Voted on by culinary professionals, industry experts, and travelers worldwide, the award recognizes Princess Cruises’ commitment to exceptional dining and innovative cuisine across its fleet.

“Being honored as the world’s best culinary cruise ship is an incredible achievement and a true testament to the dedication and creativity of our entire food and beverage team,” said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage. “From our culinary and wine partnerships to our focus on fresh, locally inspired ingredients, we’re proud to deliver memorable dining moments that create exceptional sailing memories.”

Royal Princess offers a variety of dining venues, including:

Crown Grill – the line’s signature steakhouse serving premium aged beef and fresh seafood prepared to order in an open-kitchen setting.

Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria – featuring a new menu inspired by Frescobaldi, Tuscany’s legendary winemakers. Guests can enjoy traditional Tuscan dishes paired with Frescobaldi wines, and once per cruise, a special “Grand Tuscan Dinner” with a multi-course tasting menu and wine pairings.

Chef’s Table Lumiere – an exclusive multi-course dining experience with Champagne, hors d’oeuvres, and dishes created and hosted by the ship’s executive chef.

Ocean Terrace Seafood Bar – offering sashimi, sushi rolls, and other seafood favorites with ocean views.

Caymus Winemaker’s Dinner – a chef-curated, multi-course meal paired with selections from Napa Valley’s Caymus Vineyards.

Alfredo’s Pizzeria – voted “Best Pizza at Sea,” serving hand-crafted pizzas by 13-time World Pizza Champion Chef Tony Gemignani.

This winter, Royal Princess will sail round-trip from Los Angeles with California Coast and Mexico itineraries, followed by Alaska voyages in summer 2026.

