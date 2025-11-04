Elite Island Resorts Antigua Featured in “The Golden Bachelor” Finale

Elite Island Resorts in Antigua will be featured in two upcoming episodes of “The Golden Bachelor,” filmed across Galley Bay Resort & Spa, Hammock Cove Antigua, Pineapple Beach Club Antigua, and The Verandah Antigua. The penultimate episode airs November 5 at 9/8c, with the finale on November 12 at 8/7c on ABC. Both episodes will stream the next day on Hulu.

This season follows Mel Owens, a former NFL player and attorney, as he searches for a meaningful connection later in life. Owens, a University of Michigan graduate and former LA Rams first-round draft pick, transitioned from football to a legal career in California and raised two sons. Now, he’s ready to embrace a new chapter and find a partner who shares his values and outlook on love.

Each Elite Island Resorts property in Antigua will appear in the episodes. Galley Bay Resort & Spa offers oceanfront rooms and open-air dining. Hammock Cove Antigua features private plunge pools and gourmet dining. Pineapple Beach Club Antigua delivers beachfront access and ocean views, and The Verandah Antigua provides spacious villas and two beaches with a relaxed atmosphere.

MORE ABOUT THE GOLDEN BACHELOR

“The Golden Bachelor” is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, part of the Warner Bros. Television Group, with Jessica Castro and Andrew Frank as executive producers and Castro serving as showrunner.