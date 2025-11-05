Royal Caribbean Adds More Caribbean Cruises for 2027–2028

Royal Caribbean has announced its 2027–28 Caribbean schedule, offering even more year-round island getaways. Starting in April 2027, travelers can choose from quick 2-night escapes to week-long vacations. Star of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas will sail 7-night itineraries from Port Canaveral, while Utopia and Wonder of the Seas will offer shorter Oasis Class cruises from Port Canaveral and Miami. Crown & Anchor Society members can book now ahead of the public opening on Wednesday, November 5.

The lineup includes year-round sailings from Port Canaveral, Miami, and Tampa, plus a return to Samaná in the Dominican Republic. Guests will also have access to new Royal Beach Club destinations in Nassau and Cozumel, along with Perfect Day at CocoCay. Royal Caribbean’s new Perfect Day Mexico will debut in late 2027, with more details to come in 2026.

Here’s what’s sailing from each port:

From Port Canaveral (Orlando)

Star of the Seas – 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries, including Samaná and Royal Beach Club Cozumel (opening 2026).

Utopia of the Seas – 3- and 4-night sailings to Perfect Day at CocoCay and Royal Beach Club Paradise Island.

Harmony of the Seas – After its 2026 update, 7-night cruises to St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Jamaica, Perfect Day at CocoCay, and Royal Beach Club destinations.

From Miami

Wonder of the Seas – 3- and 4-night Bahamas getaways to Perfect Day at CocoCay, with optional access to Royal Beach Club Paradise Island.

From Tampa

Radiance of the Seas – 4- to 8-night Western Caribbean sailings, including Royal Beach Club Cozumel once it opens.

For more details and to view the full itinerary lineup, visit Royal Caribbean’s website.