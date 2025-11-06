Explora Journeys Announces Exclusive Preview Sailing for EXPLORA III

Explora Journeys, the luxury ocean travel brand of MSC Group, has announced a limited opportunity for select guests to experience EXPLORA III before her official launch.

The five-night “Mediterranean Prelude to EXPLORA III” voyage, sailing July 24–29, 2026, offers an intimate first look at the line’s newest ship ahead of her Maiden Journey from Barcelona to Lisbon, August 3–10, 2026.

Departing Genoa and ending in Civitavecchia (Rome), the preview sailing will visit Marseille, Saint-Tropez, Villefranche-sur-Mer, and Livorno, tracing the coasts of France and Italy in true Mediterranean style.

“This exclusive preview Journey is our way of honouring those who have grown with us and believed in our vision from the beginning,” said Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys. “It’s an intimate celebration of what’s to come – a chance to step aboard EXPLORA III before her official debut, connect with the visionaries who brought her to life and discover how our Ocean State of Mind philosophy continues to evolve with every new chapter.”

EXPLORA III will be the first LNG-powered ship in the fleet, reflecting MSC Group’s commitment to sustainable ocean travel. The ship features 463 oceanfront suites, penthouses, and residences, each with a private terrace, plus seven restaurants, 13 bars and lounges, and expansive outdoor decks offering more space per guest than ever before. Guests will also enjoy new Ocean Wellness spaces and culinary concepts debuting with this ship.

Guests onboard the preview will have the chance to meet Explora Journeys’ leadership, designers, and officers, who will offer insight into the creativity and craftsmanship that define the brand’s growing fleet.

The Mediterranean Prelude to EXPLORA III marks the next step in Explora Journeys’ growth, highlighting the brand’s focus on innovation and connection.

