The Ultimate Polar Luxury – Greenland by Atlas Ocean Voyages!

by Bill Panoff
I set sail aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages’ World Voyager to one of the most remote and awe-inspiring places on Earth — Greenland. Icebergs drifted past the ship, fjords stretched endlessly into the distance, and quiet villages offered a glimpse into life in the Arctic.

Join me as I explore this incredible destination where comfort meets true adventure. From Zodiac excursions through icy waters to unforgettable moments with local communities, this journey reveals the raw beauty and spirit of Greenland in a way few travelers ever experience.

Click below to see what it’s like to explore the edge of the world!

Bill Panoff

Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.

