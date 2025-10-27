Star Explorer Opens 2027 Europe Voyages

Windstar Cruises will debut Star Explorer in 2027, the second all-suite yacht to join its fleet. The 224-guest ship will sail year-round in Europe, with voyages open through March 2028. Itineraries include Circumnavigating Ireland and Seven Gems of the Baltic, with longer stays and overnights in some of Europe’s top cities.

“Windstar has a long history of exploring in the Mediterranean and Europe, and the small size of this ship opens even more interesting places—including rivers,” said Christopher Prelog, president of Windstar Cruises. “We focus on itineraries that blend well-known destinations with unexpected gems our guests will love.”

More about Star Explorer

Star Explorer launches in December 2026 and will be christened on May 31, 2027, on London’s River Thames. The next day, she’ll pass under Tower Bridge and begin her first voyage—a circumnavigation of Ireland filled with scenic cliffs, historic castles, and lively pubs.

Built to reach places larger ships can’t, Star Explorer will sail directly into ports such as Rouen, Caen, Bordeaux, and central London. Itineraries include overnight stays and extended port calls for more time ashore. She’ll also make Windstar’s first call to Puerto Banús, Spain, the gateway to Marbella, and return to San Sebastián and Saint-Jean-de-Luz on the Basque coast.

2027 Europe Highlights

Seven Gems of the Baltic – 8 nights visiting Denmark, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Sweden, Finland, and Estonia, with two nights in Stockholm, an overnight in Tallinn, and stops in Riga, Bornholm, and Copenhagen.

Circumnavigating Ireland – 10 nights exploring Cork, Dingle, Galway, Londonderry, and Belfast, plus the Isles of Scilly and Waterford, with views of the Cliffs of Moher from sea.

Connoisseur’s Delight: Northern Spain & Portugal – 8 nights from Lisbon to Bordeaux, calling at Vigo, Gijón, Bilbao, and San Sebastián, with overnights in Biarritz and Bordeaux, showcasing Northern Spain’s rich food culture.

Impressionist France – 10 nights from Bordeaux to London, with overnights in Bordeaux, St. Malo, and Paris/Rouen, plus stops in La Rochelle, Belle-Île, and Caen. Guests can also sail the Seine River and visit the Normandy D-Day beaches and Bayeux Tapestry.

These itineraries take full advantage of the ship’s smaller size, allowing docking in central city ports like Bordeaux, Rouen, and London, and accessing exclusive harbors like Caen and San Sebastián.

Booking Information

Early Booking Offer: Save with early booking rates through November 15, 2025, plus an additional 5% off when paying in full with Pay Now, Save More.

Best Suite Selection: Booking early guarantees access to the most sought-after suites.

How to Book: Visit Windstar’s website, contact a travel advisor, call 866-258-7245, or request a call from a Windstar vacation planner.

For travelers who don’t want to wait, Windstar also has a full season of European voyages in 2026, available to book now.

Will you be sailing with Star Explorer? Let us know in the comments!