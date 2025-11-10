Mindvalley’s Vishen Lakhiani to Lead Wellness Sailing with Windstar Cruises

Windstar Cruises is partnering with Vishen Lakhiani, founder of Mindvalley, to host a week-long wellness sailing focused on personal development and mindful travel!

The Southern Spain Winter Escapes cruise will sail December 13–20, 2025, from Málaga to Barcelona aboard Star Legend.

Guests will take part in two 90-minute mastermind sessions led by Vishen, featuring practical insights for entrepreneurs and those interested in personal growth.

“Transformation doesn’t happen in the routines of daily life—it happens when you step into the unknown,” said Vishen Lakhiani, Founder of Mindvalley. “This voyage with Windstar invites you to explore the world while rediscovering yourself. Together, we’ve designed an experience where Windstar’s personalized hospitality and transformational content offers a setting where growth and adventure meet.”

The itinerary includes calls in Málaga, Gibraltar, Cartagena, Valencia, Palma de Mallorca, and Barcelona, with optional excursions focused on culture, history, and local cuisine.

“At Windstar, we believe travel should transform you—not just your surroundings, but your spirit,” said Janet Bava, Windstar Cruises’ chief commercial officer. “Collaborating with Vishen Lakhiani allows us to deliver a transformational travel experience that’s both inspiring and deeply rejuvenating.”

What’s Included

Star Legend accommodates 312 guests in all-suite staterooms and offers personalized service, James Beard Foundation-inspired dining, complimentary WiFi, gratuities, and a premium beverage package. All guests may attend two ninety-minute seminars led by Vishen.

VIP Experience with Vishen Lakhiani

Guests may upgrade their experience with two small-group dinners hosted by Vishen at Basil & Bamboo:

• VIP Tickets: $500 per guest (8 seats per evening at the communal table with Vishen, plus front-row seminar seating).

• Premium Seating: $250 per guest (25 seats per evening, includes a meet & greet).

Booking Information

• Dates: December 13–20, 2025.

• Route: Málaga to Gibraltar to Cartagena to Valencia to Palma de Mallorca to Barcelona.

• Starting Price: From $5,299 per guest (double occupancy) plus taxes and fees.

• VIP Dinner Tickets: $500 (8 guests per evening).

• Premium Seating: $250 (25 guests per evening).

How to Book

Book online at Windstar Cruises, contact a travel advisor, call 866-258-7245, or request a callback from a Windstar vacation planner.

Will you be sailing with Windstar Cruises? Let us know in the comments!