Oceania Cruises is launching a new digital Art Experience aboard Oceania Allura, debuting on November 13. The interactive installation gives guests an easy way to explore a curated selection of artwork while sailing.

The experience features nearly 30 pieces from 14 artists across 7 countries, including works by Roberto Matta and Judy Pfaff. Additional artists such as Bobbie Burgers and Eduardo Arranz-Bravo add a mix of styles ranging from fine art to sculpture.

Guests can access the Art Experience through a custom website on their mobile device while on board. QR codes placed throughout Decks 5 and 6 connect to short films created by design agency CONDUCTR, offering a look into each artist’s inspiration and creative process.

“The Art Experience is a testament to our commitment to create beauty and wonder in every dimension of our travel experience,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “This experience transforms Oceania Allura’s spaces into a journey of discovery and reflection, allowing our guests to not only explore the wonders at sea, but also within the ship itself.”

RELATED: Oceania Cruises Introduces First Winter Mediterranean Season Aboard Allura

CONDUCTR’s co-founder, Jos van der Steen, added, “The Art Experience is one of the most meaningful projects we’ve had the privilege to deliver, created from the ground up by our team, in collaboration with Oceania Cruises. It reflects the care and detail that define the cruise line’s approach to hospitality.”

Most pieces are centered around the Grand Lounge and the Martinis bar. Guests can explore at their own pace or follow a suggested route on the digital platform. Select artworks will also be available as exclusive prints to purchase on board.

Will you explore the Art Experience aboard Oceania Allura? Let us know in the comments!