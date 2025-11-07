MSC Seascape Arrives in Galveston Ahead of MSC Cruises’ First Sailing from Texas

MSC Seascape docked at The Port of Galveston’s new Cruise Terminal 16 this morning, marking MSC Cruises’ debut in Texas! Beginning Sunday, November 9, the ship will launch year-round seven-night Western Caribbean itineraries with stops in Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, and Roatán, Honduras, departing every Sunday from the port’s new, state-of-the-art terminal.

“MSC Seascape is arriving in Galveston with true Texas flair,” said Lynn Torrent, President of MSC Cruises North America. “Expanding to Galveston and cutting the ribbon on Cruise Terminal 16 are exciting milestones as we grow our North American presence. We’re grateful to the Port of Galveston for helping us make MSC Cruises more accessible to travelers across the Central U.S.”

Rodger Rees, Port Director and CEO of the Galveston Wharves, added, “Welcoming MSC Seascape to our new terminal marks a major milestone for our cruise port. This partnership introduces MSC’s European-style family cruise experience and further positions Galveston as a leading U.S. homeport.”

Partnership with NBC’s TODAY

To celebrate the ship’s arrival, NBC’s TODAY and MSC Cruises unveiled a new Read With Jenna installation on board. The cozy, open-air reading nook features selections from Jenna Bush Hager’s book club, along with a children’s Read With Jenna Jr. section.

“I’m thrilled to bring Read With Jenna to MSC Seascape,” said Bush Hager. “Guests can discover some of my favorite reads while sailing the Caribbean—because for me, reading is the ultimate vacation.”

What’s Onboard

Texas-Inspired Dining & Drinks: New menu items and regional cocktails join MSC’s five specialty restaurants and international bars.

Entertainment with a Texas Twist: A resident country band, dueling pianos, line dancing, and a Big Texas Sailaway party join the ship’s theater productions.

Family Fun: Includes the Robotron thrill ride, Formula 1 simulator, and 7,500 square feet of kids’ space.

MSC Yacht Club: The exclusive “ship-within-a-ship” offers private dining, a dedicated pool and lounge, 24/7 butler service, and priority boarding.

Economic Impact

The Port of Galveston’s new Cruise Terminal 16 is expected to strengthen local tourism and the regional economy, supporting over 4,500 jobs and generating approximately $291 million in personal income and $733 million in business revenue. By 2026, the port projects 445 sailings and nearly 4 million passenger movements across its four terminals.

Will you be sailing aboard MSC Seascape out of Galveston? Let us know in the comments!