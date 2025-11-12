Bottoms Up

Without being too dramatic, Ushuaia is at the end of the world. Geographically, that is.

In the land known as Tierra Del Fuego, just at the point where the South American continent curls to a stop, this Argentinian city is near where land ends and the sea that separates it from Antarctica begins. Come December, up to six cruise ships visit here daily, collecting passengers for the often-bumpy ride to the White Continent. Having traveled this far, it’s worth spending time before or after your cruise to see the sights of this frontier city.



Mountain majesty

Whether flying, cruising or taking the bus to Ushuaia, you can’t help but notice the mountains looming at its back. Even during the southern hemisphere’s summer, when Antarctic cruises are at their busiest, those mountains are capped with snow; not surprising for somewhere that’s just 2,432 miles from the south pole.

Ushuaia’s tourist information center is friendly, informative, and a useful place to start your visit. Ask about the free-to-use ‘End of the World’ passport stamps and don’t forget to take a handy city map before you leave. Outside the information center, the waterfront walkway is a scenic place to stroll and see which ships are in port on their way to Antarctica.

Frontier history

Previously occupied by the Yámana people, Ushuaia declares itself to be the world’s southernmost city. Founded by British missionaries, first a mini gold rush and then a penal colony swelled the population. The legacy of that penal colony can still be seen today in the form of the Tren del Fin del Mundo (“End of the World Train”). This 4.3-mile railway once transported building materials but now carries tourists for about $45pp behind small steam locomotives. It’s a fun ride that starts just outside of Ushuaia, passes through scenic woods, and ends in Tierra Del Fuego National Park.

History hunters will also be delighted by the Museo Marítimo y Presidio (“Maritime and Prison Museum”), housed in a building as austere as the rocky landscapes beyond. Step inside and you’ll see the cells and accoutrements of the building’s previous life as a prison, which closed in 1947. One of the museum’s wings focuses on the prison’s history, another houses an art gallery, and another tells the local native people’s story.

Upstairs, a fascinating maritime exhibition is filled with model ships, and another room contains photographs of historic expeditions and displays about Antarctic animals. In short, this museum is an excellent-value one-stop-shop for deep and memorable insights into Ushuaia and the continent beyond the sea.

Waterways and wilderness

Before contemplating the Drake Passage on your way to Antarctica, test the water on a considerably shorter and smoother trip around the Beagle Channel. On these boat tours, you’ll encounter large sea lion colonies and several.…

By Olly Beckett

