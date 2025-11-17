Holland America Line Debuts New “Fosse and Verdon” Show on Koningsdam

Holland America Line has introduced a new show that’s already generating a lot of buzz on board. “Fosse and Verdon, The Duet That Changed Broadway” made its debut on Koningsdam last weekend, marking the first time guests can see this exclusive production at sea. Produced in partnership with RWS Global and reconstructed by The Verdon Fosse Legacy, the show brings an all-new live musical and multimedia tribute to the groundbreaking work of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon.

Staged in the World Stage theater, the 45-minute production uses 270-degree surround screens to display archival letters, audio, and footage while a cast of 12 performs musical numbers inspired by Fosse’s original choreography. The show features music from “Sweet Charity,” “Liza with a Z,” “Cabaret,” “Chicago,” and more, with live vocals from the cast.

“After months of collaboration and anticipation, it’s exciting to finally see ‘Fosse and Verdon, The Duet That Changed Broadway’ take the stage, creating a breathtaking fusion of Broadway and innovation at sea,” said Joe Chantry, vice president of entertainment and enrichment for Holland America Line. “It is an honor to share the artistry and legacy of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon with our guests in such an immersive, one-of-a-kind experience.”

The show also marks the start of an expanded partnership between RWS Global and The Verdon Fosse Legacy®, which has granted RWS Global exclusive rights to develop new performances inspired by Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. Holland America Line will hold exclusive cruise rights to these productions for the next five years.

“The idea for this show started after conversations with Noah Fosse about how we could bring his family’s work to new audiences,” said Craig Laurie, Chief Creative Officer at RWS Global. “Because we work extensively in the cruise industry, a shipboard production was a natural direction, and Holland America Line was the right partner. Over the past six months, our team developed a documentary-style experience that combines Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon’s personal and professional stories, supported by never-before-seen memorabilia from the Fosse family. Our goal was to create a show that reflects their style and the partnership behind their work.”

Koningsdam is currently the only ship featuring the new production. Guests on board will also find a curated lineup of films on in-stateroom televisions showcasing Fosse’s work as a director, choreographer, or performer, including “Cabaret,” “Chicago,” “The Pajama Game,” and more.

As the partnership continues, additional entertainment offerings inspired by Fosse and Verdon are expected to roll out, expanding Holland America Line’s commitment to bringing world-class stage productions to sea.

Will you be sailing aboard Koningsdam to see this new production? Let us know in the comments!