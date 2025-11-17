Oceania Cruises Reveals First Look at Oceania Sonata

Oceania Cruises has unveiled Oceania Sonata, the first ship in the new Sonata Class. Debuting in 2027, the ship marks the next phase in the line’s fleet development.

As the ninth ship in the Oceania Cruises fleet, Oceania Sonata will feature a more spacious layout, with 30% of accommodations designated as suites, including two new suite categories and updated Owner’s Suites. Every stateroom and suite will feature a private veranda. Sonata will embark on her maiden voyage in August 2027.

“We are delighted to unveil Oceania Sonata, the start of our exciting next chapter, as we forge our fantastic future as leaders in luxury cruising,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “Each new ship offers an opportunity to reimagine and perfect the travel experience, and as the inaugural vessel of our Sonata Class, Oceania Sonata embodies our vision for the future – one defined by a passion for exquisite cuisine, exceptional service and immersive travel experiences – and we cannot wait to share more news in the coming weeks and months.

Guests will find many of the line’s signature dining venues on board, including the Grand Dining Room, Jacques, Red Ginger, Polo Grill, and Toscana. Oceania Sonata will offer ten culinary venues, combining guest favorites with new concepts. Additional dining details will be announced soon.

Currently under construction by Fincantieri, the ship will measure approximately 86,000 gross tons and be staffed by 855 crew members. Oceania Sonata is scheduled to sail in August 2027.

Will you sail aboard Oceania Sonata? Let us know in the comments!