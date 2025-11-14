Oceania Cruises Christens Oceania Allura

Oceania Cruises celebrated the arrival of its newest ship, Oceania Allura, with a Miami ceremony honoring a group of godparents from Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs program. Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Katie Button, Calvin Eng, Aisha Ibrahim, George Mendes and Lawrence “LT” Smith carried out the traditional Champagne bottle break to officially welcome the ship.

More about the event

The night started with a cocktail reception and dinner on board, followed by the ceremony on the pier with remarks from Oceania Cruises leaders Jason Montague and Nathan Hickman, along with Food & Wine publisher Tom Bair. Guests then returned to the ship for a short three-day celebratory cruise. Several former Oceania godmothers were in attendance, including Giada De Laurentiis, Cat Cora and Claudine Pépin.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to officially welcome Oceania Allura to our fleet,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “It is only fitting that she be christened in our hometown of Miami – a city that embodies vibrancy and sophistication. We are deeply honored to celebrate this momentous occasion alongside her distinguished godparents, marking a new chapter in our historic collaboration with Food & Wine.”

More about Oceania Allura

The inaugural season features more than 92 destinations on voyages ranging from 7 to 34 days.

Eighth ship in the Oceania Cruises fleet and sister ship to Oceania Vista.

Carries about 1,200 guests.

Offers spacious standard staterooms at more than 290 square feet.

Features 12 dining options on board.

Grand Dining Room includes 270 new dishes.

New Crêperie serves French crêpes, Brussels waffles, bubble waffles, and gelato sundaes.

Jacques, the line’s French restaurant created with Chef Jacques Pépin, returns with a refreshed menu developed by Executive Culinary Directors Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale.

More details can be found at OceaniaCruises.com, by calling 855-OCEANIA, or through a travel advisor.