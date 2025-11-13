Crystal Cruises Names Crystal Grace

Crystal has announced the name of its newest ship, Crystal Grace. This is the brand’s first new ocean build in 25 years and the first under AKTG (Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group).

Set for delivery in May 2028, Crystal Grace will begin preview sailings before its inaugural voyage on June 11, 2028. The ship introduces an updated vision for Crystal, combining modern design with the brand’s long-established luxury standards. Ahead of the reveal, Crystal invited fans to guess the ship’s name through a digital word game shared across its social channels.

“Crystal Grace reflects the effortless elegance and sense of tranquility that define the Crystal experience,” said Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group. “With this ship, we’re honoring our heritage while evolving for a new generation of guests.”

More about Crystal Grace

The name Grace was selected to represent the ship’s refined look, smooth onboard experience and the way Crystal ships explore destinations around the world.

Crystal Grace will accommodate 650 guests (double occupancy) and measure 61,800 gross tons.

The ship will feature all-suite accommodations, entertainment and multiple dining venues, including Umi Uma, the only Nobu restaurant at sea, the only Beefbar at sea and menus by Michelin-starred chefs the Alajmo brothers at Osteria d’Ovidio.

A full promenade will wrap the perimeter of the ship, and Crystal will continue its high crew-to-passenger ratio.

On shore, Abercrombie & Kent will create curated land experiences supported by its in-house global DMC network.

Suite categories will be announced in December, followed by additional details on inaugural voyages and design elements.

Crystal Grace’s 2028 season goes on sale in April 2026, with a waitlist opening soon.

BOOKING INFORMATION

Mention PORTHOLE25 and Enjoy an exclusive As You Wish credit of up to $250 per person toward your next Crystal voyage.*

