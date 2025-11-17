Port of Québec Completes First Year as Year-Round Cruise Port

In 2025, the Port of Québec hosted cruise ships across nearly the entire year, from late January through early November, showcasing its ability to operate in all seasons. Cruise calls occurred almost every month, reinforcing the city’s position as a year-round travel destination.

The season welcomed close to 140,000 passengers on 103 ship visits, representing 35 vessels from 22 cruise lines. Québec also served as the first or final stop for 21 cruises, reflecting strong confidence from cruise operators in the port’s services and experience.

“This first cruise season to stretch from the depths of winter to the peak of fall reflects the transformation of the Port of Québec,” said Olga Farman, CEO, Port of Québec. “By spreading the season out, we’re showing that our Port can be a major contributor to the development of winter tourism in the Capitale Nationale. Together, with our partners and teams, we’re shaping a port that lives up to our vision for Québec City: ambitious, with our eyes firmly on the horizon.”

Winter Season Kicks Off with Polar Highlight

The season opened in January with the polar icebreaker Ponant Commandant Charcot, giving passengers a rare winter perspective of Québec City. The ship is confirmed to return in 2027, reflecting strong partnerships and growing interest in winter cruising.

New Ships Make Their Debut

Virgin Voyages introduced its newest ship, Brilliant Lady, to Québec City, joined by first-time visits from Celebrity Silhouette, Seven Seas Splendor, Oceania Cruises’ Allura, and Princess Cruises’ Majestic Princess, demonstrating the city’s rising appeal to major cruise lines.

Québec Recognized Globally

For the third consecutive year, Québec City was named Best Canada/New England Cruise Destination in Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine’s Reader Choice Award, highlighting its stunning scenery and welcoming atmosphere.

Cruise Industry Boosts Local Economy

International cruises drive significant economic benefits for the Capitale-Nationale region, generating $172 million in 2024. Beyond direct spending, the industry supports the local supply chain.

“This first year -round cruise season was made possible by industry players working together to make tourism development more balanced and productive for the region,” said Lucie Charland, Chair of the Board of Destination Québec cité. “By spreading calls over the year, we are not only encouraging more stable economic spin-offs for our local businesses but also creating a better experience for visitors and residents alike. This 360° approach, built on collaboration and responsible performance, established Québec City as a premier destination on the St. Lawrence. ”

Next Generation Gets Onboard

The Port welcomed transportation and tourism students, offering behind-the-scenes tours of operations and docked ships, strengthening connections between education and the cruise industry.

Watch the video recap for highlights from the 2025 season.