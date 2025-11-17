FeaturedMagazine Excerpts

Inuit Cool

by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine
by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine

Maybe it’s the stark contrasts of the icy north. Maybe it’s the long cultural continuity with old ways of seeing the world. Maybe it’s just the long winter nights. Whatever the reason, a wave of creation is coming out of studios in Canada, Greenland, Alaska, and Siberia.

ISAKSEN DESIGN 

Greenlandic designer Niki Isaksen is the genius behind the Isaksen fashion brand. Born in Paamiut, raised in Nuuk, and educated at the London College of Fashion, she brings a global sensibility and spiritual inspiration to her sustainable, handmade designs. Stark reds, whites, and blacks combine in patterns pleasing to the eye: an abstract kayak, an ice-floe geometry, a polar bear line drawing. Some are simple, unadorned, and elegant.

INUK 360

Inuk is a designer, educator, master caribou-hair tufter, and sustainable-fur advocate in Yellowknife, the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories. Her wearable artwork can include driftwood her mother gathered from the shores of the Mackenzie River or antlers from animals her brother hunts to feed his family.

HINAANI 

An artists’ collective from the Kivalliq region of Nunavut, “Hinaani” means “the ice floe’s edge,” and creators here love being ahead of the pack. Lead designer Nooks Lindell makes clothing, handicrafts, and graphic art with a focus on reclaimed materials and finding intersections between traditional culture and modern life.

THIRD GENERATION ART

Golga Oscar, a fluent Yup’ik speaker, uses skills in photography and sewing as a way to keep his language and culture alive for future generations. All the elements used are 100 percent natural, including “revitalized” ancestral artwork that mix contemporary materials with traditional pieces. He uses authentic Yup’ik skills to create something never seen before. 

By Porthole Cruise and Travel

EXCERPT ONLY. CLICK TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE.

This is an excerpt from the latest issue of Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine. To continue reading, click above for a digital or print subscription.

Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine Logo

Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine has been an authoritative resource for international travel since the 1990s. Every two months, digital subscribers get the latest cruise and travel news, with stunning photos and in-depth features on voyages, ship reviews, up-and-coming destinations, onboard cuisine and entertainment, Readers’ Choice Awards, and more!   

You may also like

Port of Québec Completes First Year as Year-Round...

Oceania Cruises Reveals First Look at Oceania Sonata

Holland America Line Debuts New “Fosse and Verdon”...

Celebrity Xcel Arrives to Port Everglades

MSC Group and MSC Foundation Support Relief Efforts...

Princess Cruises Partners with Handshake Speakeasy for Exclusive...

Oceania Cruises Christens Oceania Allura

Crystal Cruises Names Crystal Grace

Princess Cruises to Take Part in the 2026...

MSC Cruises Expands World Class Fleet with Two...

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.