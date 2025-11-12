MSC Cruises Expands World Class Fleet with Two New Ship Orders

MSC Cruises has expanded its partnership with Chantiers de l’Atlantique with an order for two additional World Class ships, the seventh and eighth in the series, set for delivery in 2030 and 2031.

The announcement took place during a ceremony at the Saint Nazaire shipyard in France, which also marked two major milestones for ships currently under construction: the float-out of MSC World Asia and the coin ceremony for MSC World Atlantic.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, Cruise Division, MSC Group, said: “We mark a proud moment today for MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique as we celebrate important milestones for our future – the float out of MSC World Asia, the coin ceremony of MSC World Atlantic and the order of two new ships. The World Class platform is a symbol of our vision to set new standards for the future of cruising. These are some of the most energy efficient ships in the world and we continue our commitment to LNG, ensuring we are ready for future renewable fuels. We look forward to continuing with our innovative and successful collaboration with Chantiers de L’Atlantique – our long-term partner for more than 20 years.”

The €3.5 billion order brings MSC Cruises’ total investment in France this year to nearly €7 billion and €10.5 billion overall for the World Class fleet. The move highlights the company’s confidence in the cruise industry’s continued growth and its commitment to shipbuilding in France and Europe.

Construction of the seventh and eighth World Class ships will begin in 2029, continuing the long-running partnership between MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

RELATED: MSC Seascape Arrives in Galveston Ahead of MSC Cruises’ First Sailing from Texas

The World Class series represents MSC Cruises’ most advanced ships, offering a mix of modern design, comfort, and sustainable technology. Each vessel features unique onboard areas designed for entertainment, relaxation, and exploration, reflecting the brand’s focus on creating a dynamic guest experience.

The fleet currently includes MSC World Europa (2022), MSC World America (2025), MSC World Asia (2026), and MSC World Atlantic (2027), with four additional ships scheduled through 2031. The two new orders remain subject to financing, as is standard practice in the industry.

Laurent Castaing, General Manager, Chantiers de l’Atlantique, said: “We are deeply grateful to MSC Cruises for their renewed confidence. What our shipyard is achieving today is truly exceptional — four new ships ordered in 2025! The World Class series, now totaling eight vessels, is a testament to our teams’ expertise and to MSC’s vision. It exemplifies our shared commitment to elevating the passenger experience while advancing environmental performance.”

MSC World Asia Float Out

The float out of MSC World Asia marks a major construction milestone, as the ship first touches water and moves into its final build phase. Scheduled for delivery in November 2026, the ship will begin seven-night Mediterranean sailings in December, visiting Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Rome (Civitavecchia), Messina, and Valletta.

MSC World Atlantic Coin Ceremony

The coin ceremony for MSC World Atlantic also took place, a long-standing maritime tradition symbolizing blessings and good fortune for the vessel. The ship is expected to debut in 2027, offering Caribbean itineraries from Port Canaveral beginning with the winter 2027–2028 season.

Lynn Torrent, President of MSC Cruises North America, served as godmother for MSC World Atlantic. She oversees the brand’s commercial and operational strategy across the region and continues to play a key role in expanding MSC Cruises’ presence in the North American market.

Torrent said: “It was a true honor to fulfill such a pivotal role in the journey of bringing MSC World Atlantic to life. This ship will build on everything our guests and travel partners love about MSC World America, which has been sailing from Miami since April. We are already planning new spaces and experiences on board that are designed to elevate our blend of European style and American comfort, and we can’t wait to reveal them.”

Agnès Sahores, Smart Yard Improvement Manager at Chantiers de l’Atlantique, served as the shipyard’s godmother. With 25 years at the company, she leads initiatives to enhance performance, innovation, and environmental efficiency.

The ceremony reflected MSC Cruises’ steady growth and its ongoing collaboration with Chantiers de l’Atlantique to build the next generation of cruise ships.