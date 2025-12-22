Cruise NewsFeatured

Casa 1910 Partners with Royal Caribbean

by Julie Bouchner
by Julie Bouchner

Casa 1910 has signed a distribution agreement with Royal Caribbean International, bringing its ultra-premium cigars to select ships across the cruise line’s fleet.

Casa 1910 cigars, including Tierra Blanca and Cuchillo Parado Revolutionary Edition, will be available in premium retail and smoking lounges onboard select Royal Caribbean vessels.

“Securing a distribution agreement with a global leader like Royal Caribbean is a testament to the quality and unique appeal of Casa 1910’s Mexican-made cigars,” said Serge Bollag and Jamie Bär, co-founders of Casa 1910. “Our brand narrative is rooted in heritage, craftsmanship, and the spirit of discovery—values that align with the experience Royal Caribbean creates for its guests. This partnership allows us to introduce Mexican luxury to a sophisticated international audience at sea.”

The inclusion of Casa 1910 cigars aligns with Royal Caribbean International’s strategy to expand its premium onboard amenities.

Casa 1910 continues to expand globally, with distribution in more than 150 U.S. retail locations and over 30 international markets across Europe and Asia. The move into cruise retail supports further growth in duty-free and cruise channels through 2026, with additional updates expected at the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes and InterTabac in Dortmund.

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

You may also like

MSC Magnifica Returns from Refurbishment

Holland America Line Marks America’s 250th Anniversary 

A World of Wow: MSC Cruises Adds Ports...

Regent Seven Seas Charts New Course with First...

Windstar Cruises Launches Richest Wave Season Offer in...

Explora Journeys Introduces Club Referral Program

Jamaica Cruise Tourism Returns as Major Ports Reopen

MSC Cruises and MEYER WERFT Sign Deal for...

MSC Cruises Unveils New ‘Let’s Holiday’ Campaign

Steve Leland’s Crossing the Atlantic with Azamara

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.