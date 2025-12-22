Casa 1910 Partners with Royal Caribbean

Casa 1910 has signed a distribution agreement with Royal Caribbean International, bringing its ultra-premium cigars to select ships across the cruise line’s fleet.

Casa 1910 cigars, including Tierra Blanca and Cuchillo Parado Revolutionary Edition, will be available in premium retail and smoking lounges onboard select Royal Caribbean vessels.

“Securing a distribution agreement with a global leader like Royal Caribbean is a testament to the quality and unique appeal of Casa 1910’s Mexican-made cigars,” said Serge Bollag and Jamie Bär, co-founders of Casa 1910. “Our brand narrative is rooted in heritage, craftsmanship, and the spirit of discovery—values that align with the experience Royal Caribbean creates for its guests. This partnership allows us to introduce Mexican luxury to a sophisticated international audience at sea.”

The inclusion of Casa 1910 cigars aligns with Royal Caribbean International’s strategy to expand its premium onboard amenities.

Casa 1910 continues to expand globally, with distribution in more than 150 U.S. retail locations and over 30 international markets across Europe and Asia. The move into cruise retail supports further growth in duty-free and cruise channels through 2026, with additional updates expected at the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes and InterTabac in Dortmund.