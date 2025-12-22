FeaturedCruise News

MSC Magnifica Returns from Refurbishment

by Porthole Cruise and Travel
MSC Magnifica has completed a major refurbishment at Palumbo Malta Shipyard and resumed winter sailings in the Mediterranean ahead of the 2026 MSC World Cruise.

The ship now features two new specialty restaurants, Butcher’s Cut and Kaito Sushi Bar, an upgraded MSC Aurea Spa, and a modern Technogym Fitness Center with new studios and outdoor areas.

MSC Magnifica will introduce the full MSC Yacht Club experience, including 63 suites with private concierge and 24-hour butler service, in Summer 2026 during Northern Europe itineraries from Warnemünde, Germany.

Sister ship MSC Poesia will undergo similar upgrades in February 2026, including the MSC Yacht Club, specialty dining, spa, and fitness facilities, ahead of her Alaska debut in May 2026.

New Highlights on MSC Magnifica:

  • Butcher’s Cut: Premium cuts of meat in an elegant setting
  • Kaito Sushi Bar: Asian-inspired dishes in a vibrant atmosphere
  • MSC Aurea Spa: Panoramic sauna, steam and salt rooms, and full treatment menu
  • Technogym® Fitness Center: Panoramic views, yoga and spinning studios, outdoor training, and Gentleman’s Barber

From Summer 2026:

  • MSC Yacht Club Suites with private hot tubs and terraces
  • Private MSC Yacht Club sundeck with pool, cabanas, and Grill & Bar
  • Top Sail Lounge with panoramic sea views
  • Exclusive Yacht Club Restaurant with 24/7 culinary staff

MSC Magnifica continues Mediterranean sailings before departing on a 132-day World Cruise in January 2026. Summer 2026 Northern Europe itineraries include the Baltic capitals and Norwegian fjords.

Bookings are open for the 2027 and 2028 MSC World Cruises, featuring new destinations, extended itineraries, and iconic passages such as the Panama Canal.

Will you be sailing aboard MSC Magnifica? Let us know in the comments!

