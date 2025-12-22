Holland America Line Marks America’s 250th Anniversary 

Holland America Line will mark America’s 250th anniversary in 2026 with a seven-day “America’s 250th Celebration: Stars and Stripes” cruise departing July 4 and partnerships with historic U.S. brands.

The highlight is the seven-day “America’s 250th Celebration: Stars and Stripes” cruise, departing July 4, 2026, featuring themed programming and historic U.S. ports.

“America’s 250th anniversary is a milestone that deserves to be honored with intention, and we are proud to partner with American heritage brands to help us celebrate the nation’s rich history,” said Kacy Cole, Holland America Line’s chief marketing officer. “Through these collaborations and thoughtfully curated programming, we are excited to commemorate America’s past, present and future in a way that is uniquely Holland America, reflecting our legacy of exploration and authentic experiences.”

American Brand Partnerships

Holland America Line is partnering with American brands connected to the country’s history. Through its partnership with Pan Am, the cruise line announced a 28-day Pan Am 100th Anniversary Legendary Voyage sailing in 2027. The itinerary follows historic Pan Am® routes and visits 18 ports across the Caribbean.

Additional co-branded offerings will be announced ahead of the July 4, 2026, sailing.

America’s 250th Celebration: Stars and Stripes Cruise

The July 4, 2026, sailing will depart from Boston and feature programming tied to Independence Day and U.S. history, including:

• Late-evening departure from Boston Harbor with views of fireworks.

• July 4 onboard celebration with traditional American food.

• Live music focused on American genres and composers.

• American-themed activities and a cooking demonstration.

The itinerary includes Norfolk, Virginia, and an overnight stay in New York.

Military Appreciation Offer

Active, retired, and veteran U.S. military guests may receive a $100 onboard credit through Holland America Line’s Military Appreciation Offer.

For more information, visit hollandamerica.com or call 1-877-SAIL-HAL.