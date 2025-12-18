A World of Wow: MSC Cruises Adds Ports to 2028 Global Adventure

MSC Cruises has opened sales for its 2028 World Cruise, a 115-night voyage designed to tempt devoted cruise fans with a globe-spanning itinerary and a newly refurbished ship packed with upgraded amenities.

The sailing will take place aboard MSC Magnifica, which recently emerged from a major refit that added the exclusive MSC Yacht Club, the line’s ship-within-a-ship luxury concept. The upgrade brings enhanced suites, private dining, dedicated lounge and pool areas, and personalized service for guests seeking a more elevated experience on a long-haul voyage.

Departing from the Mediterranean in early January 2028, the itinerary spans multiple regions, carrying passengers through the Caribbean, the Pacific, Australasia, Asia, and the Arabian Peninsula before returning to Europe. The cruise also includes a full transit of the Panama Canal.

MSC said the 2028 sailing introduces seven new destinations to its world cruise portfolio. In the Pacific, the ship will call at Nuku’alofa, Tonga, offering access to Polynesian culture, beaches, and island traditions. Along South America’s coast, Manta, Ecuador adds a stop tied to maritime heritage and seafood traditions, with excursions to Montecristi, the birthplace of Panama hats.

Further south, Arica, Chile becomes the northernmost Chilean port on the itinerary, set amid desert landscapes near archaeological sites linked to ancient Andean civilizations. Callao, Peru, the historic port of Lima, offers access to the capital’s architecture and internationally recognized culinary scene.

New Southeast Asia ports include Chan May, Vietnam, a gateway to the former imperial city of Hue and the Hai Van Pass, and Sihanoukville, Cambodia, which serves as a coastal access point for excursions to cultural landmarks, including Angkor Wat. In the Caribbean, Grand Turk Island in the Turks and Caicos adds snorkeling and coral reef-diving opportunities.

The itinerary retains several fan-favorite destinations, including Hanga Roa on Easter Island, home to the UNESCO-listed moai statues, and Puerto Limón, Costa Rica, a jumping-off point for rainforest excursions and the Tortuguero Canals.

Guests can join the voyage from four Mediterranean embarkation ports: Civitavecchia, Italy, on Jan. 4; Genoa, Italy, on Jan. 5; Marseille, France, on Jan. 6; or Barcelona, Spain, on Jan. 7.

The cruise fare includes 15 shore excursions, a beverage package covering house wine and beer during meals, and discounted laundry service. Members of the MSC Voyager Club at Classic level and above receive a 5 percent booking discount, along with triple loyalty points credited before departure.

For world-cruise enthusiasts, MSC’s latest offering blends long-distance adventure with refreshed onboard luxury, promising a journey as memorable as the destinations themselves.

For more on the upcoming world cruises, see MSCCruisesUSA.com or your travel advisor.