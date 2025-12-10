MSC Cruises Opens Bookings for MSC World Atlantic

MSC Cruises has opened bookings for its newest ship, MSC World Atlantic, which begins sailing from Port Canaveral in November 2027. The ship will offer MSC’s blend of European style and American comfort, introduce several new venues, and operate alternating 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries that include Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Drew Barrymore announced the news in a video. As the godmother of MSC World America, she joked that the new sister ship makes her the “cool god aunt” and said she’s proud to be involved and looks forward to guests sailing on MSC World Atlantic.

As the fourth ship in the World Class series, MSC World Atlantic will offer more than 400,000 square feet of public space and over 30 bars, lounges, and restaurants, including favorites like Butcher’s Cut and Kaito Teppanyaki, plus new additions.

RELATED: MSC Cruises Expands Family Offerings at Ocean Cay

Highlights include:

• Viva La Musica – a Latin-themed bar with live music, salsa, and cocktails.

• The Clubhouse – new to the U.S., with games, bumper cars, roller skating, basketball, and a LEGO Family Zone.

• MSC Yacht Club – 144 suites with a private lounge, restaurant, pool, and exclusive areas on board and at Ocean Cay.

• The Harbour – an outdoor family area with a water park, splash zones, and a ropes course.

• Cliffhanger – an over-water swing that lifts guests 160 feet above the ocean.

• Doremiland Kids Club – one of MSC’s largest, with two new LEGO spaces and programming for all ages.

• Panorama Lounge – a two-deck space that transforms into a theater with immersive LED shows.

• MSC Aurea Spa – a large thermal area with saunas, steam rooms, snow rooms, treatments, and a Technogym fitness center.

Itineraries begin November 13, 2027:

Eastern Caribbean: Grand Turk, Puerto Plata, Nassau, Ocean Cay

Western Caribbean: Costa Maya, Cozumel, Nassau, Ocean Cay

MSC Voyagers Club members who book by December 24, 2025, will receive 1,000 bonus points, and Classic level and above also receive a $50 onboard credit.

Will you be sailing MSC World Atlantic? Let us know in the comments.