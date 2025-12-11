Steve Leland’s Crossing the Atlantic with Azamara

My friends looked completely bewildered when I told them we were flying from Miami to Lisbon just to cruise back home. “Why go to all that trouble?” they asked. To me, the answer was effortless: How could I possibly turn down 14 days aboard Azamara Onward? It was a chance to unwind, savor incredible food, and let someone else take care of every detail. Enjoying nearly two weeks of comfort, discovery, and ocean views wasn’t a question. It was the only sensible choice.

Dining at Sea

There’s something about repositioning cruises with the unhurried days at sea that encourages you to settle into the rhythm of the ship, savor its amenities, and appreciate great service. It’s completely opposite to the vibe of port-intensive itineraries.

But on this sailing, my motivation went beyond the serenity of sea days. As a fervent foodie, there was an entirely different temptation at play that promised its own kind of indulgence and ultimately became the real hook for me.

As an extension of Azamara’s Destination Immersion ethos, this specific voyage placed emphasis on the line’s evolving culinary prowess. Our crossing became a taste-bud treasure hunt, infused with regional aromas, textures, and traditions of the Atlantic … and the rest of the world.

A tone of gastronomic celebration was set almost immediately. On our first night, the ship unveiled a seafood extravaganza in the Windows Café Buffet serving up cold, briny oysters, glistening prawns, and delicately prepared fish, with each dish echoing the ocean we were crossing. Meanwhile, the dining room offered an Indonesian-inspired menu that felt like a personal invitation. As someone who adores Indonesian cuisine, I couldn’t resist the crisp freshness of a gado-gado salad, its vegetables snapping with every bite beneath a spicy peanut dressing. The beef rendang that followed was slow-cooked to tenderness, and rich with coconut, chili, and warm aromatic spices that lingered long after the last bite.

Day on Shore

I hadn’t come for destinations, but having missed the opportunity to view the inside of the Hassan II Mosque on previous visits to Casablanca, I jumped at the chance to enter one of Africa’s largest mosques with its 689-foot minaret, the second tallest in the world.

Once the lone port of call was complete, the ship aimed itself toward ten open-ocean days across the Atlantic. It may seem like a leap for first-timers, but believe me, there’s nothing quite like the serenity of a trans-Atlantic crossing.

Before long, the daily rituals just felt natural. Mornings began with a proper caffeine fix at the ship’s specialty coffee bar, the Mosaic Cafe. That was followed by a mile-long walk around the deck and a stop at the gym, just long enough to justify the temptations of the themed lunch buffets.

Afternoons unfolded at an easy pace with enrichment lectures, trivia sessions, and seminars exploring red and white wine varietals, topped off with a restorative dip in the poolside hot tub before dinner.

Evenings invited guests to explore a world of flavors through regionally inspired menus, with Asian, German, Italian, Mexican, and French themes all taking their turn in the spotlight. Azamara enhanced these offerings even further with its specialty venues: the Italian-inspired elegance of Aqualina and the refined, classic steakhouse ambience of the Prime C Restaurant.

For guests looking to elevate their culinary journey even further, Azamara’s Chef’s Table options turned dinner into a truly memorable affair. One evening may showcase the rich, layered flavors of an Indonesian rijsttafel, a feast perfectly suited for those eager to explore beyond the familiar. Another might present a refined procession of French classics, each course vibrant, generous, and paired with top-shelf wines, all to the delight of the most curious of palates.

An open-air Latin American street-food festival brought the sizzle of grills into a spirited showcase of bold regional flavors.

The highly celebrated White Night dinner transformed the entire deck into a brilliant outdoor party with dining under the stars. twinkling lights, live music, and a contagious energy that pulled everyone onto the dance floor.

Choosing where to dine became a pleasant dilemma: full-service elegance in the beautiful Discoveries Restaurant, or the relaxed ease of the Windows Café buffet. Alfresco options beckoned poolside at the Patio … or we could ease into a front-row seat to the horizon slipping away in the ship’s wake on the Sunset Veranda.

Beyond the Belly

Okay, I know it sounds like food is the only thing rattling around in my head. While it does occupy significant mental real estate, why should my taste buds be the only sense receptors having all the fun?

So I sprinkled in a different kind of personal indulgence in an attempt to convince my aging body that it’s still a finely tuned machine. Luckily, Azamara’s Sanctuary, the ship’s full-service spa, was perfectly equipped to keep the illusion alive … and the perfect excuse to be pampered into a state of bliss.

A chat with the spa’s expert therapists revealed the perfect remedy for my ever-persistent back grumble. A gentle massage, enhanced with warm herbal poultices that felt like tiny pillows of enchantment, was exactly what the situation required. The relief was so immediate that I followed up the next day with a full-body Thai massage, an experience that proved these therapists possess a kind of professional wizardry that can coax even the creakiest traveler back to life.

With each day’s blend of memorable flavors, thoughtful enrichment, and restorative moments, I found my cravings for nourishment, insight, and renewal fully met. All that remained was Azamara’s engaging lineup of evening entertainment. Talented singers took the stage with spirited musical revues, while a magician–mentalist and a special guest vocalist added variety through intimate spotlight performances. In the Living Room Lounge, the Sensasia Quartet stood out as a true gem, one of the finest lounge bands I’ve heard in more than 40 years of cruising.

By the time Miami’s skyline appeared on the horizon after being at sea for 14 days, the trip had delivered exactly what I’d hoped for. My friends may still shake their heads at the idea of flying across an ocean just to sail back, but for me, this wasn’t trouble, it was the reward. If given the choice, I’d do it again in a heartbeat (and I will).