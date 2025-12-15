MSC Cruises Unveils New ‘Let’s Holiday’ Campaign

Drew Barrymore and Orlando Bloom will return in a new commercial for MSC Cruises’ “Let’s Holiday” campaign as the cruise line rolls out its winter 2027–2028 deployment.

MSC Cruises on Monday announced its full lineup of ships and itineraries for the season and shared a behind-the-scenes preview of the upcoming ad, which is set to debut next year during Wave Season.

Drew Barrymore said: “It was amazing to be back on board MSC World America—my god daughter!—to shoot another ‘Let’s Holiday’ commercial. I love doing this job, I love working with Orlando, and I love enjoying all the ways European style and American comfort come together when you’re sailing with MSC Cruises. I got to dine at Eataly and of course there’s the Cliffhanger ride, but what I love the most is how you can choose your own holiday adventure. MSC Cruises has so many ships setting sail from so many places, and they all offer their own cool features to discover!”

Winter 2027–2028 Deployment Overview

MSC Cruises will offer a range of Caribbean itineraries sailing from three U.S. homeports during the winter 2027–2028 season. The schedule includes the inaugural sailing of MSC World Atlantic from Port Canaveral, operating alternating seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. MSC Grandiosa will also sail from Port Canaveral with three- and four-night cruises to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and The Bahamas.

From PortMiami, MSC World America will anchor a four-ship lineup that includes short cruises aboard MSC Seaside, six- and eight-night itineraries on MSC Seashore, and longer 10- and 11-night sailings on MSC Poesia. In Galveston, MSC Seascape will operate seven-night Western Caribbean cruises.

Campaign Details

Barrymore and Bloom first appeared together in MSC Cruises’ “Let’s Holiday” campaign earlier this year, which debuted during the Big Game. The new commercial continues the campaign with updated creative highlighting MSC’s blend of European style and American comfort. Filming recently took place aboard MSC World America, and the cruise line has released a preview along with an interview featuring the two stars.

Bloom said: “MSC Cruises really does have something for everyone. Being back on MSC World America for this new commercial was great because I was able to see what the full cruising experience is like. I went from a quiet spa day on board to a gorgeous beach day at Ocean Cay. Drew and I have great chemistry, and we loved working together again. I can’t wait for people to see the next chapter of ‘Let’s Holiday’ and watch us discover more of MSC Cruises’ European style and American comfort.”

The new commercial is scheduled to debut in early 2026, ahead of several milestones for MSC Cruises, including its first Alaska season from Seattle aboard MSC Poesia beginning in May and the debut of MSC World Asia in the Mediterranean later in the year.

MSC Cruises Winter 2027–2028 Deployment

Miami

MSC World America will operate alternating seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries.

Eastern Caribbean ports include Puerto Plata, San Juan, and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Western Caribbean sailings call at Costa Maya, Cozumel, Roatan, and Ocean Cay.

MSC Seaside will offer three- and four-night cruises to Nassau and Ocean Cay, including select itineraries with overnight stays at Ocean Cay.

MSC Seashore will sail six- and eight-night itineraries.

Six-night cruises visit Grand Turk, Nassau, and Ocean Cay.

Eight-night sailings include Charlotte Amalie, Basseterre, Philipsburg, and Puerto Plata.

MSC Poesia will operate 10- and 11-night itineraries across the Caribbean, Central America, and South America, with ports including destinations in Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Aruba, Curaçao, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Belize, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic.

The season concludes with a one-way Panama Canal voyage from Miami to Seattle.

Port Canaveral

MSC World Atlantic will sail seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries.

Eastern routes include Grand Turk, Puerto Plata, Nassau, and Ocean Cay.

Western routes call at Costa Maya, Cozumel, Nassau, and Ocean Cay.

MSC Grandiosa will offer three- and four-night cruises to Nassau and Ocean Cay, including sailings with overnight calls at Ocean Cay.

Galveston

MSC Seascape will operate seven-night Western Caribbean itineraries calling at Costa Maya, Roatan, and Cozumel.

