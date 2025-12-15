MSC Cruises and MEYER WERFT Sign Deal for Six New Ships

MSC Cruises has placed an order for four next-generation cruise ships with MEYER WERFT, with options for two additional vessels, launching a new ship class under the New Frontier platform. The agreement secures long-term production capacity at the Papenburg, Germany, shipyard into the next decade.

The announcement was made at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy by Federal Minister Katherina Reiche, Lower Saxony Minister-President Olaf Lies, MSC Cruises Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago, and MEYER WERFT CEO Dr. Bernd Eikens.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises, said: “MEYER WERFT’s track record, expertise and proud history make it a true beacon of European shipbuilding. Together, we will create vessels that redefine the cruise experience while preserving the craftsmanship that keeps Germany at the forefront of maritime engineering. The New Frontier class will enable us to design new and exclusive itineraries, offer exceptional guest experience and will feature next-generation environmental technologies that will advance our net-zero 2050 commitment.”

RELATED: MSC Cruises Unveils New ‘Let’s Holiday’ Campaign

The New Frontier vessels will have a maximum passenger capacity of approximately 5,400 and a gross tonnage of about 180,000, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2030 at a rate of one ship per year.

For MEYER WERFT, the agreement represents a long-term commitment that supports employment and continued investment at the shipyard and across its supplier network.

Dr. Bernd Eikens, CEO of MEYER WERFT said: “This new order marks a significant milestone in the 230-year history of MEYER WERFT. We are delighted to welcome MSC Cruises as a new customer and strategic partner, and we are truly honored by the trust they have placed in us. This long-term partnership with MSC Cruises ensures sustainable growth and job security for many years to come. Today is a truly positive and significant day for everyone at MEYER WERFT—our employees and our partners alike.”

The order is expected to secure thousands of jobs in Germany, particularly in Lower Saxony and Papenburg. MEYER WERFT employs more than 3,200 people directly, with over 20,000 additional jobs in the region linked to its operations.

With deliveries extending into the 2030s, the agreement reinforces Papenburg’s position as a key hub for global cruise shipbuilding and supports the long-term strength of Europe’s maritime manufacturing sector.