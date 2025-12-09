Regent Seven Seas Celebrates Float out of Seven Seas Prestige

Regent Seven Seas Cruises marked a major milestone for Seven Seas Prestige as the ship floated from dry dock on November 27, 2025.

As Regent’s first new ship class in 10 years, Seven Seas Prestige sets a new standard for ultra-luxury cruising.

“Seven Seas Prestige touching water for the first time marks an extraordinary moment for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, representing the culmination of years of planning and collaboration with our long-standing partners at Fincantieri,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “The overwhelming response to this vessel affirms that discerning travelers recognize something truly exceptional is on the horizon; emphasized by the ship’s launch day which became our biggest single booking day for a new ship in our history. From the unprecedented Skyview Regent Suite to every thoughtfully designed detail, Seven Seas Prestige embodies our dedication to redefining ultra-luxury travel.”

More about the float-out ceremony

The float-out took place at Fincantieri’s Marghera shipyard in Italy. Brunetta Casara served as Madrina, breaking a champagne bottle against the hull and cutting the ceremonial ribbon after a prayer by the shipyard chaplain.

Marco Spiga, Senior Director, Project Manager, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, thanked Fincantieri for their partnership in bringing the ship to life.

The ship will now move to the outfitting pier for final construction.

About Seven Seas Prestige

Set to debut in December 2026 as Regent’s seventh ship and first of three Prestige-class ships, Seven Seas Prestige will carry 822 guests with 630 crew, offering one of the highest crew-to-guest ratios in the industry. The ship is 40 percent larger than previous Regent vessels but accommodates only 10 percent more guests, delivering Unrivaled Space at Sea.

During its inaugural season, Seven Seas Prestige will sail 13 voyages across Europe and the Caribbean, including two transatlantic crossings. Itineraries of 10 to 15 nights highlight destinations such as Regent’s private island, Harvest Caye, Belize, the Panama Canal, and overnight stays in London, Lisbon, and Bordeaux.

A second Prestige-class ship is planned for 2030 and a third for 2033.

Will you be sailing aboard Seven Seas Prestige? Let us know in the comments!