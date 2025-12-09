Oceania Cruises Offers Holiday Savings and Onboard Extras

Oceania Cruises is offering up to 30 percent off more than 140 voyages, with the option of a double shore excursion credit or unlimited wine, beer, and spirits.

The offer applies to bookings made between December 11, 2025, and March 4, 2026, for staterooms up to Penthouse Suites across all eight ships, including the new Oceania Allura. Deposits are reduced by 50 percent.

Destinations include Alaska, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, the Adriatic, and cities like Barcelona.

Highlighted voyages include:

Caribbean Melodies: 30 percent off 10 days aboard Oceania Nautica, departing March 17, 2026. Miami, Grand Cayman, and Tortola.

Palms and Panama Canal: 30 percent off 10 days aboard Oceania Insignia, departing March 25, 2026. Tampa, Cozumel, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama Canal, overnight in Panama City.

Alaska Discoverer: 15 percent off 10 days aboard Oceania Riviera, departing May 25, 2026. Seattle, Sitka, Juneau, Mendenhall Glacier, Victoria, BC, ending in Vancouver.

Adriatic to the Balearics: 5 percent off 12 days aboard Oceania Allura, departing June 13, 2026. Trieste to Barcelona, stopping in Kotor, Tunis, and Palma de Mallorca.

Viking and Nordic Legends: 10 percent off 10 days aboard Oceania Marina, departing August 13, 2026. Reykjavik to Greenland and Iceland, exploring dramatic landscapes and cultural highlights.

Will you be sailing with Oceania Cruises? Let us know in the comments!