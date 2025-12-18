Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced a new collection of global voyages for Seven Seas Navigator, marking the luxury cruise line’s first full winter season in the Mediterranean and an expanded slate of long-distance sailings spanning five continents.

The 32 new itineraries will operate between Nov. 1, 2026, and Nov. 20, 2027, with voyages ranging from nine to 27 nights. The schedule introduces winter sailings in the Mediterranean — a first for the ultra-luxury brand — followed by extended journeys through Africa, Asia, Australia and the South Pacific.

Regent officials said the winter Mediterranean season is designed to offer travelers a quieter, more immersive experience in iconic destinations, with fewer crowds and cooler temperatures. Ports of call include cities in Italy, Malta, Tunisia, France, Spain and Greece, allowing guests to explore historic neighborhoods, museums and regional cuisine at a more relaxed pace.

“The launch of this new season marks an exciting evolution for Seven Seas Navigator and for Regent,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “From quieter winters in the Mediterranean’s most beloved destinations to adventures in the Asia-Pacific and rare overnight stays in iconic ports of call, this collection reflects our commitment to delivering immersive and effortlessly luxurious travel experiences.”

Following a scheduled dry dock in late 2026 in Genoa, Italy, Seven Seas Navigator will reenter service as an intimate, all-suite vessel accommodating 496 guests. The ship features 244 suites and a crew of 365, offering a high staff-to-guest ratio. Onboard amenities include multiple lounges and bars, Italian marble finishes, crystal chandeliers, contemporary artwork and specialty dining venues such as Compass Rose, Prime 7, and Sette Mari at La Veranda.

Among the highlighted sailings is a 10-night voyage from Rome to Barcelona beginning Nov. 1, 2026, launching the winter Mediterranean season. A 14-night Eastern Mediterranean cruise from Istanbul to Athens in January 2027 includes overnight stays in Cyprus and Egypt. In February 2027, a 25-night transcontinental voyage will sail from Lisbon to Cape Town, tracing Africa’s Atlantic coast.

Later itineraries include a 12-night round-trip cruise from Tokyo in April 2027, a 10-night South Pacific sailing round-trip from Lautoka, Fiji, in August, and a 14-night journey from Sydney to Bali in September.

Regent’s voyages are marketed as all-inclusive, with fares covering shore excursions, dining, beverages, gratuities, Wi-Fi and onboard amenities, with optional upgrades that include air travel and private transfers.

For more, visit RSSC.com/navigate-the-seasons or contact your travel advisor.