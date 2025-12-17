Windstar Cruises Launches Richest Wave Season Offer in Company History

Windstar Cruises has launched what it is calling the richest Wave Season promotion in the company’s history, rolling out a value-driven offer aimed at boosting bookings for 2026 and beyond.

The promotion, called “Beyond Inclusive,” runs from Dec. 17, 2025, through March 31, 2026, and applies to select voyages departing through March 31, 2027. Windstar said the limited-time offer is designed to appeal to cruise fans looking for strong value while giving travel advisors added tools to close sales.

The Wave Season package includes a complimentary all-inclusive upgrade covering select beverages, Wi-Fi, and gratuities, valued at up to $99 per guest per night. Guests booking eligible sailings also receive a free pre-cruise hotel night, where available, hotel-to-yacht transfers, and up to $1,000 in onboard credit per guest. No promotional code is required, and the offer automatically applies when qualifying voyages are viewed.

“This is one of the strongest value-driven promotions we’ve ever created,” said Janet Bava, chief commercial officer for Windstar Cruises. “Especially for guests considering small-ship luxury for the first time.”

Windstar operates a fleet of small ships carrying between 148 and 342 guests, a size that appeals to travelers seeking a more intimate experience, personalized service, and destination-focused itineraries. The cruise line has built its reputation on combining yacht-style cruising with year-round value, recently earning recognition from our Readers’ Choice Awards as the Most Romantic Cruise Line.

The Wave Season offer applies across many of Windstar’s most popular regions. In Europe, the line sails year-round, including Local Season Mediterranean voyages during late fall, winter, and early spring, when ports are typically less crowded. In Tahiti, Windstar draws on nearly four decades of experience in the region, offering itineraries that emphasize cultural immersion and natural history. Other eligible destinations include Costa Rica and the Panama Canal, Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

Windstar offers two distinct styles of ships: Wind-class sailing yachts and Star-class all-suite motor yachts. The fleet is set to expand with the addition of two new Star-class vessels. Star Seeker is scheduled to debut Dec. 28, 2025, followed by Star Explorer on Dec. 28, 2026. Both ships will feature new suite categories and a modernized design.

Windstar said the combination of onboard amenities, pre-cruise benefits, and onboard credit makes the Wave Season promotion one of its most compelling value propositions to date.

To learn more, see windstarcruises.com/specials/cruise-beyond or contact your travel advisor.