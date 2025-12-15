Explora Journeys Introduces Club Referral Program

Explora Journeys, the luxury cruise brand of the MSC Group, is introducing the Explora Club Referral Program. The program lets current Explora Club Members earn rewards while inviting friends and family to experience Explora Journeys.

Since it started in April 2025, the Explora Club has been popular, offering perks like early access to new Journeys, special gifts, pre-journey services, and exclusive onboard events.

Now, members can invite up to 10 new guests each year. Guests who are new to Explora Journeys and join the Club will get 200 Future Journey Credits for their first booking and 500 Explora Club points after completing their first journey.

RELATED: Explora Journeys Partners with Hilton

Members who refer friends also earn rewards. They receive 200 Future Journey Credits when their guest embarks and 500 points after the journey is complete. Points count toward advancing through Club tiers Classic, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond, each with increasing benefits.

Members can also match their status from other eligible cruise loyalty programs so their existing recognition carries over.

To learn more and start sharing the Ocean State of Mind, visit explorajourneys.com.