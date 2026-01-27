MSC Cruises Opens New North American Headquarters in Miami

MSC Group’s Cruise Division celebrated the opening of its new North American headquarters in downtown Miami, occupying the entire seventh floor of Block 55 at Sawyer’s Walk. The 130,000-square-foot office is part of the 1.5 million-square-foot mixed-use Block 55 development by SG Holdings.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony brought together Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, City of Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins, MSC Group Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago, company leadership, and local business and community partners.

Rubén A. Rodríguez, CEO of MSC Group’s North America Cruise Division, said: “Our new North American Cruise Division headquarters reflects the scale of our ambitions for both MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys. By bringing our teams together under one roof, we are creating an environment that fosters collaboration, innovation and shared purpose as we continue expanding our footprint, deploying more ships, welcoming more guests and strengthening our presence across U.S. homeports.”

The project is a $100 million investment by MSC Group and highlights the company’s long-term commitment to Miami as a key gateway for North America and a global hub for cruising, trade, and logistics. According to the Miami-Dade Beacon Council, the new office is expected to support 1,500 additional jobs over the next three years and generate $300 million annually in direct economic impact for Miami-Dade County, boosting the local hospitality, infrastructure, and logistics sectors.

RELATED: MSC Cruises Reveals First Alaska Itineraries

Daniella Levine Cava, Mayor, Miami-Dade County, said: “I am thrilled to welcome MSC Group’s North American Cruise Division headquarters to Miami-Dade County, just a few miles from PortMiami—the Cruise Capital of the World® and Cargo Gateway of the Americas®. This exciting investment will create hundreds of new jobs, generate meaningful economic impact, and further strengthen Miami-Dade’s position as a global hub for cruise and cargo operations. It also reflects MSC Group’s confidence in our community and our shared commitment to building a more sustainable and resilient future. I’m proud to partner with MSC Group as they continue to grow and invest in our region.”

Eileen Higgins, Mayor, City of Miami, said: “MSC Group’s decision to establish its North American Cruise Division headquarters in Miami reflects the city’s unmatched position as a global gateway for trade, travel, and maritime commerce. The message is clear: We welcome global companies, encourage relocation and expansion, and foster an environment where innovation, collaboration, and prosperity can flourish.”

The event also underscored MSC Group’s ongoing collaboration with Miami-Dade County, the City of Miami, PortMiami, and project partners, reinforcing Miami’s role as a global hub for cruise tourism, logistics, and international business.

The Miami headquarters opening follows several major MSC Group investments in South Florida, including North America’s largest cruise terminal at PortMiami and the launch of its flagship MSC World America from the homeport, further cementing the region’s role in the company’s North American operations.