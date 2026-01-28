Oceania Cruises Marks America’s 250th Anniversary in Alaska and New England

Oceania Cruises is inviting guests to mark America’s 250th anniversary with select Alaska and New England voyages in 2026. The itineraries highlight destinations and history aboard smaller ships.

Between May and October 2026, Oceania Cruises will operate 19 voyages to Alaska and New England. The itineraries focus on port time and slower exploration, with calls in well known destinations across both regions.

“Oceania Cruises has always been about immersing travelers into the heart of the destination,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “As America commemorates its 250th anniversary, we are honored to offer journeys that showcase the country’s enduring spirit, mesmerizing landscapes, fascinating history and rich tapestry of culture.”

In Alaska, sail through glacier filled fjords and visit ports such as Juneau and Skagway, with opportunities to see wildlife and experience excursions like glacier viewing and flightseeing.

In New England, itineraries include stops in Boston and Newport, along with ports like Bar Harbor. Guests can explore historic sites, coastal towns, and regional experiences such as lobster bakes and fall foliage.

Guests will sail aboard Oceania Riviera and Oceania Vista, two of the line’s smaller ships designed for comfort and space. The contrast between the rugged destinations and the onboard experience is part of the appeal, with large staterooms and suites and multiple specialty dining venues, including Jacques and Polo Grill.

Each voyage includes opportunities to connect more deeply with the destinations through small group shore excursions, outdoor experiences, and onboard programs such as The Culinary Center, LYNC Digital Center, and the Artist Loft.

Featured voyages include:

Alaska Discoverer

This 10 day voyage sails from Seattle to Vancouver, departing May 25, 2026, aboard Oceania Riviera. The itinerary includes Ketchikan, Wrangell, Icy Strait Point, and Juneau, along with scenic cruising through Holkham Bay Glacier Fjords, before ending in Vancouver.

Alaska Horizons

A 12 day roundtrip sailing from Seattle aboard Oceania Riviera, departing July 2, 2026. Highlights include a July 4 call in Ketchikan, visits to Juneau and Skagway, scenic cruising by Hubbard Glacier, a stop in Klawock, and a visit to Victoria before returning to Seattle.

Autumnal Allure

This 11 day voyage departs New York on October 6, 2026, aboard Oceania Vista. Ports include Newport and Boston, followed by calls in the Bay of Fundy, Halifax, Sydney, Quebec City, and a final stop in Montreal.

A full list of 2026 Alaska itineraries is available here.

