Oceania Sonata’s Keel Laying Ceremony

Oceania Cruises marked a key milestone in the construction of its next-generation ship, Oceania Sonata, with a keel-laying ceremony at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy! The event recognized a longstanding maritime tradition and highlighted the partnership between Oceania Cruises and Fincantieri as the ship enters its next phase of construction.

“Oceania Sonata embodies the next chapter in our legacy of redefining luxury travel, and we are proud to mark this occasion as we cement our position in the industry,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “This milestone is the result of the extraordinary dedication and expertise of the Fincantieri team – shipbuilders, engineers, designers and countless others whose skill and passion transform our vision into reality.”

Harry Sommer, CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises, Patrik Dahlgren, Executive VP of Vessel Operations and Newbuilds at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, and Franco Semeraro, Chief Experience Officer of Oceania Cruises, were at the ceremony, along with Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of Fincantieri Merchant Ships, and Marco Lunardi, Senior VP of Fincantieri’s Marghera shipyard.

“The keel laying for Oceania Sonata marks an important milestone not only for Oceania Cruises and Fincantieri, but for the entire luxury cruise industry,” said Matarazzo. “This ship embodies the innovation and craftsmanship that define our longstanding partnership with Oceania Cruises. Leveraging our expertise, and the technical excellence refined through the successful construction of the Allura Class vessels, we are proud to bring Oceania Cruises’ vision to life once again with this remarkable new ship.”

About Oceania Sonata

Oceania Sonata will begin her maiden voyage in August 2027, followed by three sister ships: Oceania Arietta in 2029 and two unnamed Sonata-class ships in 2032 and 2035.

At 86,000 tons with 1,390 guests, one-third of accommodations are suites, including four two-bedroom Owner’s Suites and two new categories: Horizon Suites and Penthouse Deluxe Suites.

The ship will also debut two new dining experiences: La Table par Maîtres Cuisiniers de France, the most exclusive fine-dining restaurant at sea, and Nikkei Kitchen, featuring a fusion of Peruvian and Japanese cuisine.

Oceania Sonata will be the line’s ninth ship, following the Allura-class vessels Oceania Vista and Oceania Allura, launched in 2023 and 2025.

Oceania Sonata will be the line's ninth ship, following the Allura-class vessels Oceania Vista and Oceania Allura, launched in 2023 and 2025.