Explora Journeys Sets Standard for Luxury Sports Travel

As sport becomes a bigger focus in luxury travel, Explora Journeys is expanding high-end sports experiences onboard and ashore. With EXPLORA I returning to the Monaco Grand Prix this June, the brand also announced that ambassador and World No. 2 Jannik Sinner will join EXPLORA III for its Mediterranean Prelude Journey in July.

“Sport, at its purest, is about living fully in the moment — the anticipation of the unknown, the unscripted outcome, and the quiet intensity that comes from years of dedication,” said Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys. “There is a particular beauty in that uncertainty — the focus, discipline and emotional connection it creates. At Explora Journeys, we see a natural alignment between the mindset of world-class athletes and our own commitment to exceptional hospitality and memorable guest experiences. By being present at iconic moments such as FORMULA 1® LOUIS VUITTON GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2026, and welcoming Jannik Sinner onboard EXPLORA III’s Mediterranean Prelude Journey, we are adding a new dimension to the Ocean State of Mind — where the energy of performance is balanced by space, calm and a strong sense of wellbeing.”

Sinner will be onboard July 24–25, hosting a Q&A, leading small group sessions, and offering coaching with his performance team. The program also includes a charity gala dinner.

The journey runs July 24–29 from Genoa to Rome, with stops including Saint-Tropez and Villefranche-sur-Mer. Guests will experience EXPLORA III ahead of its debut, meet the ship’s creators, and preview new dining, lounges, and expanded outdoor spaces.

Guests will also have access to the “In Balance” wellness program, focused on training, recovery, breathwork, and mobility.

From June 3–8, 2026, EXPLORA I will be docked in Port Hercule during the Monaco Grand Prix, offering race views, onboard events, and access to the Paddock Club and pit lane.

Explora Journeys continues to expand sport-driven travel with upgraded fitness, outdoor courts, and wellness spaces on EXPLORA III.