Princess Cruises Sets Margarita Record at Sea in 8 Hours

Princess Cruises celebrated National Margarita Day by setting a new Guinness World Records title for the most margaritas sold in 8 hours! On board Regal Princess, guests purchased 3,410 handcrafted 24K Margaritas made with Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila. This beat the previous record of 2,728.

The record was set on February 17 while Regal Princess was docked in Cozumel during a 7-day Western Caribbean cruise from Galveston, Texas. Guests joined in across the ship to celebrate with one of the cruise line’s most popular cocktails.

“You could feel the celebration in every bar of Regal Princess as Princess Cruises made history with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for Most Margaritas Sold in 8 Hours,” said Thomas Bradford, Official Adjudicator from Guinness World Records.

The milestone also marked another achievement for Princess Cruises, with 1,038,197 24K Margaritas sold between January 1, 2025, and January 7, 2026. The 24K Margarita, made with Pantalones Organic Tequila, is the cruise line’s most popular signature cocktail.

This comes just over a year after the two brands launched their partnership in October 2024, quickly becoming one of the cruise line’s most successful beverage collaborations.

To mark the occasion, Pantalones co-founders Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey shared a congratulatory video, recognizing the crew and guests for the record-setting moment.

The 24K Margarita is made with Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, Grand Marnier, margarita mix, and served over ice with a salted rim.

The milestone follows the christening of Star Princess, where the couple served as godparents and marked the occasion with a ceremonial bottle of tequila.

“Pantalones serves our guests a spirit of joy, storytelling, and easygoing adventure that mirrors the Princess onboard experience,” said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage. “Celebrating one million 24K Margaritas and making history with a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title on National Margarita Day, captures the incredible spirit and enthusiasm our guests brought to create this unforgettable moment at sea – and now, they’ll forever be part of this unforgettable chapter in Princess history.”

Pantalones Organic Tequila, available in Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo, is now served at bars across the Princess Cruises fleet and included in Princess Premier and Princess Plus packages. Along with the 24K Margarita, the brand is featured in a lineup of cocktails developed with mixologist Rob Floyd, including:

Pants on Fire: Pantalones Organic Reposado, lime juice, Campari, smoked paprika, and agave

Sea Legs: Pantalones Organic Reposado, Luxardo Maraschino, lime juice, grapefruit juice, agave syrup, and soda

Hot Pants: Pantalones Organic Blanco, lime juice, pineapple juice, jalapeño, and agave

Fancy Pants Paloma: Pantalones Organic Reposado, lime juice, and Fever Tree grapefruit

Pantalones is part of Princess Cruises’ Love Line Premium Liquors Collection, which includes brands from Jon Bon Jovi and Jesse Bongiovi, Liev Schreiber, Taraji P. Henson, Elizabeth Banks, and Kylie Minogue.

More information is available through a travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS, or by visiting princess.com.