MSC Cruises Unveils New Entertainment for 2026

MSC Cruises is upgrading entertainment at sea in 2026 with new experiences for all ages, including parties, game shows, digital experiences, live music, and a world-first: AI-powered robot dogs from Unitree Robotics, featured on MSC Bellissima in Asia.

Steve Leatham, MSC Cruises’ VP Entertainment said “As a family-owned company, we know how important it is to offer entertainment that brings generations together. In 2026, we are building on what our guests already love, while introducing new ideas, new energy and new cruise-industry first experiences – there is something for everyone, wherever they choose to sail.”

2026 MSC Cruises Entertainment

AI Robot Entertainment: AI-powered robot dogs and humanoid robots from Unitree Robotics are on MSC Bellissima in Asia and MSC Magnifica during part of the World Cruise 2026. Guests can meet the robots, join a robot parade, and attend interactive workshops for children 7+.

Shows and Live Entertainment: Returning favorites get updates, including the ’70s Party, 20 new Big Band performances on MSC Poesia, Dirty Dancing: In Concert, refreshed main shows on MSC Seaview and MSC Grandiosa, Flamenco show Paz on MSC Meraviglia, Dueling Pianos on MSC Seascape, and a new American Country Band experience.

Original Game Shows: Chart Toppers and Quiz O’Clock debut across the fleet.

Professional Coaches: Sports, wellness, and arts-and-crafts programs expand to 15 ships.

Brand Partnerships: LEGO Parade expands to 14 ships. MasterChef at Sea gets refreshed formats for adults, kids, and teens.

Family & Youth Programs: LEGO Family Game Show launches fleet-wide. MSC Poesia expands Naturalist Program sessions. Ocean Day educational program rolls out fleet-wide.

RELATED: MSC Cruises and Wynn Las Vegas Launch Rewards Program Perks

Matteo Mancini, MSC Cruises’ Family Entertainment Development Director said: “MSC Entertainment is fully focused on the future and is actively investing in the development of new, modern forms of entertainment, spanning digital and immersive experiences. From robots and game shows to interactive fun, active experiences, partnerships with celebrated brands, original mascots and music, this year’s offering on MSC Cruises is truly spectacular.”

Will you be exploring these entertainment experiences? Let us know in the comments!