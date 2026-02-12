Explora Journeys is now accepting reservations for its Inaugural World Journey aboard EXPLORA I, departing January 6, 2029. The 128-day voyage, Endless Worlds, spans four continents and 63 destinations, including 12 overnight stays and 44 maiden calls to new destinations for the brand, from the Indian Ocean and South Pacific to Australia, New Zealand, and Peru.

Guests can choose from three journey lengths: the full 128-day route from Dubai to Barcelona, a 112-day journey ending in New York City, or a 108-day journey concluding in Miami.

“Endless Worlds is an invitation to experience the world as one uninterrupted story — a Journey that unfolds gradually, gracefully and with an emphasis on continuity” said Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys. “In opening sales, we are inviting our guests to secure their place on a rare voyage designed around the true luxury of time. Each Journey option reflects the signature values of Explora Journeys: unhurried discovery, cultural curiosity, intuitive service and a profound connection to the sea. Whether it’s the spiritual tranquillity found in a Balinese temple or the vast theatre of the open ocean, we are providing a sanctuary from which to witness the world in its most authentic form.”

Seven Passages Across the Globe:

Dubai to Singapore (20 nights): Arabian deserts, India’s spice ports, Sri Lanka, Langkawi

Singapore to Sydney (23 nights): Bali, Komodo, Papua New Guinea, Great Barrier Reef

Sydney to Auckland (14 nights): Tasmania, Australia’s vineyards, New Zealand fjords

Auckland to Tahiti (17 nights): Fiji, Cook Islands, French Polynesia

Papeete to Valparaíso (14 nights): Fakarava, Pitcairn, Easter Island

Valparaíso to Miami (21 nights): Peru, Machu Picchu, Panama Canal, Caribbean

Miami to Barcelona (20 nights): New York City, Azores, Lisbon, Cadiz, arrival in Barcelona

Inclusive Luxury Experience

International Business Class flights, private transfers, luggage and visa assistance, one-night pre-journey hotel in Dubai.

Nine culinary options, premium beverages, enrichment programs, Ocean Wellness, high-speed Wi-Fi, and weekly laundry.

Up to $1,000 Journey Experience Credit per guest.

Curated Destination Experiences and three exclusive celebratory events ashore.

For reservations, visit explorajourneys.com or contact your travel advisor.

