Celebrity Cruises’ Le Voyage Earns Forbes Five-Star Rating at Sea

Celebrity Cruises has earned Forbes Travel Guide’s first-ever Five-Star rating for a restaurant at sea. Le Voyage on Celebrity Xcel, created with renowned chef Daniel Boulud, now joins the world’s top restaurants recognized with this distinction.

Forbes Travel Guide independently rates luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and cruises, based on in-person, anonymous evaluations against hundreds of standards. In 2026, Celebrity Cruises earned eight awards, including its first Five-Star restaurant at sea, showcasing its leadership in hospitality and culinary innovation.

“At Celebrity Cruises elevated hospitality is in our DNA. Guided by our guests, we dream up and deliver experiences that create memories and stories they cannot experience anywhere else. This dedication to excellence is reflected in our culinary offerings – from our award‑winning wine collection to our partnership with industry visionary, chef Daniel Boulud,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “We are extremely proud and honored to earn Forbes Travel Guides’ first Five-Star rating for a restaurant at sea, this industry‑leading recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to culinary excellence.”

More about Le Voyage

Le Voyage, the first signature restaurant at sea by Chef Daniel Boulud, brings global flavors to every dish with an elegant setting. Guests can choose from a la carte options or a five-course tasting menu and pair meals with selections from Celebrity Cruises’ award-winning wine program, featuring over 500 labels.

Le Voyage on Celebrity Ascent earned a Four-Star rating, alongside Fine Cut Steakhouse on Celebrity Ascent and Celebrity Apex. In 2026, four Celebrity ships earned overall Forbes ratings, reflecting the brand’s high standard of hospitality.

Featured Ships:

Celebrity Xcel (Recommended): Offers seven new experiences, including two new restaurants, an enhanced poolside, the largest spa at sea, diverse entertainment, and The Bazaar, a three-story venue that transforms throughout sailings.

Celebrity Ascent (Four Stars): Edge Series ship with 32 restaurants, bars, lounges, multi-deck Sunset Bar, Rooftop Garden with cantilevered pools, Infinite Veranda staterooms, and The Retreat for suite guests.

Celebrity Apex (Recommended): Edge Series ship with outward-facing design, 29 restaurants and lounges, and accommodations that blend indoor and outdoor living.

Celebrity Flora (Recommended): 100-passenger Galapagos expedition yacht, eco-friendly with solar panels and no-anchor positioning, itineraries led by certified naturalists.

“I have the honor of being Celebrity Cruises’ global culinary ambassador, supporting their delivery of elevated culinary experiences. Throughout the years of partnership, I recognized Celebrity’s drive for culinary innovation and dedication to quality service. We began expanding our collaboration, first featuring my menus for their Suite guests, then trusting Celebrity to launch my first-ever restaurant at sea,” shared Chef Daniel Boulud. “Le Voyage is the culmination of our years-long partnership, and we are thrilled to be recognized with Forbes Travel Guides’ Five Stars. Together we look forward to continuing to redefine the possibilities of dining at sea.”

