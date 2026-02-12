MSC Cruises to Air Summer 2026 Soccer Matches Fleetwide

Soccer fans sailing with MSC Cruises this summer can catch every match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup global soccer tournament live on board.

Forty-eight teams will compete in the first-ever tri-nation tournament, hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Matches will be broadcast live on all MSC ships from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

Guests can watch games in sports bars, casino bars, poolside LED screens, lounges, and theaters. Onboard activities include tournament-themed games, quizzes, and family-friendly events.

RELATED: MSC Cruises and ORCA Partner for Alaska Season

Whether cruising the Caribbean or the Mediterranean, guests can cheer on their team while enjoying gourmet dining, entertainment, family facilities, and spa and wellness options.

Click here for more on MSC Cruises’ summer 2026 sailings.