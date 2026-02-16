Swan Hellenic Introduces Five Golf Courses on 2026 Cruise

Swan Hellenic has introduced a golf program on its 6-night Atlantic Horizons cruise, sailing from Lisbon on September 7, 2026, aboard SH Diana. The itinerary includes access to five championship golf courses in Portugal, Morocco, and the Canary Islands. Rounds can be booked individually or as a full five-course package. The golf program is offered alongside the cruise’s cultural shore excursions.

The courses include:

Palmares Golf Resort

A 27-hole course in Lagos designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr.

The Tony Jacklin Casablanca

An 18-hole par 72 course in Casablanca designed by Tony Jacklin.

Golf de Mogador

An 18-hole course near Essaouira designed by Gary Player.

Golf du Soleil

Two 18-hole courses located in Agadir.

Costa Teguise Golf

An 18-hole par 72 course in Lanzarote designed by John Harris.

A Voyage Golf Award will be presented during the cruise.

Pricing and more information

The golf package includes transfers, green fees, manual trolleys, range access when available, and refreshments at each club.

Electric trolleys and carts are available at an additional cost.

Additional rounds may be added.

Club handling and cleaning services are included.

Each round is scheduled to allow approximately four and a half to five hours for 18 holes.

Pricing is USD 375 per course or USD 1,500 for all five.

The Elevated Expeditions offer includes Wi Fi upgrades, onboard credit, and cruise fares starting from USD 4,025 for bookings made before the end of February.

Additional benefits are available for groups of eight or more.

