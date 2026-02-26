Silversea Reveals Public Spaces at The Cormorant at 55 South

Silversea has unveiled the interiors of its 150-room hotel, The Cormorant at 55 South, in Puerto Williams, Chile. Set to open in October 2026, the property will serve as a base for the line’s Antarctica Fly Cruise program.

“The Cormorant at 55 South represents an exciting new chapter for Silversea, extending our commitment to luxury travel to Antarctica,” said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea. “This unique property will offer our guests the same hallmark comfort and personalized service they expect while on board our ships and will immerse them in the rich culture, traditions, and natural beauty of the region. The interior spaces are thoughtfully designed to reflect the spirit of this extraordinary destination.”

The Cormorant’s public spaces are designed for relaxation and connection, with lounges and gathering areas overlooking the Patagonian landscape. The Fireplace Lounge serves as a central meeting place, offering plush seating, wines, and cocktails alongside expansive views.

The hotel’s 150 guest rooms offer forest or Beagle Channel views. Interiors feature warm wood tones and natural materials, with handcrafted pieces by Chilean artisans incorporated throughout.

Latitude 55 highlights Chilean ingredients and regional flavors in a relaxed dining setting. Bar Sur offers teas and light bites during the day, followed by wines, spirits, and pisco tastings in the evening. Uncharted, the hotel’s boutique, features artisan-made goods and expedition essentials.

Silversea’s Antarctica Fly Cruise program includes a hotel stay in Santiago, a charter flight to Puerto Williams, and an overnight at The Cormorant before embarkation at King George Island. Guests stay again at the hotel after their voyage before returning to Santiago.

The hotel operates seasonally from October to March, with activities such as hiking, kayaking, wildlife viewing, and guided nature walks available in Puerto Williams.