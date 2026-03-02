Chef Regina Charboneau at Books & Books, Hosted by Bill Panoff

Chef Regina Charboneau, known as the “Queen of Biscuits,” will appear at Books & Books in Coral Gables on Friday, March 13, from 7 to 8 p.m. to discuss her new book Six Courses: An Entertaining Life. The event will be hosted by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine founder Bill Panoff.

In Six Courses: An Entertaining Life, Charboneau shares 28 menus and more than 200 recipes tied to key moments in her culinary career. The book follows her journey from her Southern roots in Natchez, Mississippi, to experiences in Alaska, Paris, San Francisco, and beyond. Along the way, she cooked for and became friends with figures including Mick Jagger, Julia Child, and Tim Curry.

Charboneau will also join Atlas Ocean Voyages aboard World Traveller for a 10-night Epicurean Expedition from Rome to Barcelona departing July 30, 2026. Guests will participate in culinary programming, including cooking demonstrations, tastings, and the Yachtsman Cook-Off, where Charboneau will serve as a judge.

About Chef Charboneau

During her more than 50-year career, Charboneau has opened restaurants including Regina’s at the Regis and Biscuit and Blues in San Francisco, and Kings Tavern and Regina’s Kitchen in Natchez. She has authored four cookbooks and helped transform Natchez into the “Biscuit Capital of the World.”

Today, she hosts guests at her cooking school, Regina’s Kitchen in Natchez. Her work has been featured in The New York Times, Better Homes and Gardens, and Southern Living, and she has appeared on national television including The Today Show.

The event will take place at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Avenue in Coral Gables.

