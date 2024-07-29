Paris Summer Style

Louis Vuitton

Marking the partnership between LVMH and the Olympic Games Paris 2024, Louis

Vuitton designers crafted trunks to hold the precious Olympic and Paralympic medals and torches.

Atelier Noboru

Embroidery crawls, hops, and flies to life at this studio dedicated to haute couture embroidery using Lunéville hook and needle work to create the likenesses of beautiful insects. Each piece is unique, made as much as possible from vintage materials, including pearls and cabochons dating from the 19th century to the 1970s.

L’Aparté

Handcrafted using the natural materials of Thailand, the decorative elements of “Foliages” are not meant to mimic plants but to evoke them. Renew your internal world with vines made from mulberry paper, garlands wrapped around electric lights, and glowing camellia flowers in white and black.

Empreintes Paris (57)

This studio calls itself “La Marketplace Des Métiers D’Art” which can mean a marketplace for artistic crafts … or for artistic careers. There are thousands of artisan-made objects and well-crafted tools of many trades, from secateurs to ceramics, elegant mirrors to colored-glass manta rays, wooden chess boards to musical ceramic eggs.

HERMÈS

One of the best-known names in design is coming to dinner with collections of brightly patterned tableware. Each piece of porcelain tells a story, whether it’s a Mosaique au 24 Gold dessert plate (far left) or coordinating Balcon du Guadalquivir dinner and bread-and-butter plates (center).

Fashion: LE MODE FRANÇAIS

ami

Is it dressed down or dressed up? This bucket hat in smooth nappa leather makes a statement, with ami founder Alexandre Mattiussi’s name in metallic studs outside and a comfortable cotton gabardine lining within. AMI (the name means “friend”) makes luxury friendly by blurring the boundaries between easy-going casual and upscale chic apparel. Mattiussi draws inspiration from cinema, ballet, and the city of Paris itself, expressed in everything from form-fitting tank tops to freshwater pearl pendant earrings engraved with the heart-A logo.

Claudie Pierlot

Accessorize easily with fun fashion that’s also made mostly from sustainable materials using processes that are better for….

By Porthole Cruise and Travel

To read more cruise and travel reviews like this, subscribe to Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine.