Carnival Cruise Line Opens 2024/2025 Sailings From Mobile, Alabama

Carnival Cruise Line announced today that sales for the brand’s 2024/2025 cruises departing from Mobile, Alabama on Carnival Spirit are now open! The sailings include Caribbean itineraries and a 12-day Carnival Journeys Southern Caribbean cruise.

“The sailings we’re opening today offer some great new choices for our guests and build on our plans for the Mobile community, where we’ve enjoyed a long and successful partnership,” said Fred Stein, Carnival’s vice president of revenue planning and deployment.

2024/2025 Sailings from Mobile, Alabama

Exotic Western Caribbean Cruise:

8-day cruise departing on October 26, 2024

Visits Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan; Belize; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico

Bahamas Cruise:

8-day cruise departing on November 9 and 23, 2024

Visits Key West, Florida; Freeport, Nassau and Half Moon Cay, Bahamas

Western Caribbean Cruise:

8-day cruise departing on March 15, 2025

Visits Grand Cayman, Cayman Island; Ocho Rios, Jamaica and Cozumel, Mexico

Western Caribbean Cruise:

6-day cruise departing on April 6, 2025

Visits Cozumel, Mexico and Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan

Western Caribbean Cruise:

5-day cruise departing on March 10, 2025

Visits visits Yucatan (Progreso), and Cozumel, Mexico

Carnival Journeys Cruise:

12-day cruise departing on January 18, 2025

Visits Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos; Aruba; Curacao; Ocho Rios, Jamaica and Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Carnival Spirit will call Mobile its homeport this October.

Carnival Journeys Cruises from Seattle, Washington

The brand also announced two new Carnival Journeys departing from Seattle, Washington aboard the Carnival Spirit. This includes Carnival Cruise Line’s first-ever voyage from Seattle to Hawaii. Carnival Journeys cruises offer longer sailings, more destinations, and engaging activities and dining experiences.

Carnival Journeys Hawaii Cruise:

15-day cruise departing on September 24, 2024

Visits Honolulu, Kauai (Nawiliwili), Maui (Kahului) and Hilo, Hawaii; Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

Carnival Journeys Panama Canal Cruise:

16-day cruise departing on October 9, 2024

Visits Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Puntarenas, Costa Rica; Cartagena, Colombia; New Orleans

Will you be traveling on the Carnival Spirit? Let us know in the comments!

By Lily Ogburn