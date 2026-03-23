Seabourn is partnering with The Atlantic on a three-year series of curated onboard events focused on dialogue and cultural exchange. The collaboration will culminate in 2028 with a full itinerary takeover during Seabourn’s 40th anniversary, on a 12-day Montreal to Boston sailing, the city where The Atlantic was founded in 1857.

The Atlantic will create programming for select voyages across topics such as culture, books, business, science, health, and tech, led by its writers. Known for its live events, including the Atlantic Festival and its nationwide Atlantic Across America tour, the publication brings its programming onboard.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Seabourn to bring The Atlantic and the experience of our live events to their voyages,” said Alice McKown, The Atlantic’s publisher and chief revenue officer. “Storytelling and connection define our work, and this allows us to develop one-of-a-kind events in intimate settings for Seabourn’s guests.”

On October 4, 2028, Seabourn Quest will host a 12-day “With The Atlantic: A Seabourn Conversations Exclusive” sailing. The voyage will feature discussions, themed experiences, and programming inspired by The Atlantic Festival, set against Canada’s fall foliage. Additional sailings with Atlantic programming are planned for 2026 and 2027.

The partnership also includes onboard digital access to The Atlantic during select sailings, plus a complimentary three-month subscription after the voyage. The Atlantic will also curate ship libraries with current issues and books by its writers.

The programming is part of Seabourn Conversations, the line’s enrichment series with experts across culture, science, politics, history, and the arts.

“Our guests are driven by a desire to explore — drawn not only to new destinations, but to the discovery of ideas, culture, cuisine, design and beyond that shape the world around them,” said Kacy Cole, Seabourn’s chief marketing officer. “With The Atlantic, we’re extending that exploration beyond place, bringing meaningful conversation and perspectives on board in a way that feels immersive, relevant, and unmistakably Seabourn.”

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